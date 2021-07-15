Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

SEC standout Harrison named a finalist for The Bowerman
Advertisement

College

Sprints and hurdles coach Joanna Hayes named as USC assistant

College

LSU's Shaver named Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Coach of the Year

College Main News

Final men team scores: LSU dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

College

LSU, Houston, Georgia face-off in 4x100m semis: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

College

LSU signs Jamaican and Hydel High Garriel White
JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships
JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships

College

SEC standout Harrison named a finalist for The Bowerman

JuVaughn Harrison scored 20 points at the 2021 NCAA Championships to lead LSU to its first men’s outdoor team national title since 2002. He swept the indoor and outdoor long jump/high jump NCAA titles in the 2020-21 season.
Avatar

Published

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former LSU track and field standout JuVaughn Harrison has been named a finalist for The Bowerman, according to an announcement Wednesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Harrison, the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials double champion, is among three male finalists chosen by The Bowerman Advisory Board. The other finalists are Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington.

READ MORE: SEC stars Mu, Gittens among The Bowerman finalists

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The female finalists were announced on Tuesday, and they include Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu. Among the combined six male and female finalists, three are from the Southeastern Conference [SEC].

The Bowerman is the highest honor bestowed to collegiate track and field’s most outstanding athletes of the year. An SEC female athlete has won the Bowerman each of the last two times the award was presented: Georgia’s Keturah Orji in 2018 and LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson in 2019.

An SEC male athlete has won the Bowerman in five of the last six years in which the award was presented: Texas A&M’s Deon Lendore in 2014, Florida’s Marquis Dendy in 2015, Arkansas’ Jarrion Lawson in 2016, Tennessee’s Christian Coleman in 2017 and Florida’s Grant Holloway in 2019.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

THE BOWERMAN HISTORYPast Winners & Finalists (2009-2019)
FINALIST FACT SHEETSJuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Turner Washington

The SEC has had 27 finalists since The Bowerman’s inception in 2009, which leads all conferences.

Harrison scored 20 points at the 2021 NCAA Championships to lead LSU to its first men’s outdoor team national title since 2002. He swept the indoor and outdoor long jump/high jump NCAA titles this past season. Harrison was voted the SEC Field Athlete of the Year in both the indoor season and outdoor season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online fan voting for The Bowerman begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. The Bowerman will be presented Dec. 17 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. visit http://thebowerman.org/vote.

In this article:,
Avatar
Written By

Written by one of the World-Track and Field website staff member or editors as we are always busy during the peak time of the season.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400mH Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400mH

Main News

Day 10: How to watch 2012 U.S. Olympic trials

How to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials? You can stream all the action on NBC and the Olympic Champion...

June 27, 2021
JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships

Main News

Day 3: 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule, live stream FREE!

Here is how you can watch live, free streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA East Regional track and field meeting at the University of...

May 28, 2021
LSU_Jumpers_Abby O'Donoghue_JuVaughn Harrison LSU_Jumpers_Abby O'Donoghue_JuVaughn Harrison

Main News

O’Donoghue, Harrison in Record-breaking form at 2021 LSU Invitational

Abby O'Donoghue and JuVaughn Harrison were in record breaking form on Saturday for Tigers during the 2021 LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium....

May 1, 2021
JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships

Main News

JuVaughn Harrison Cops LJ, HJ At NCAA Indoor National Championships – Report

The latest results from finals already completed on Day Two at the 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in...

March 12, 2021