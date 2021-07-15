SEC standout Harrison named a finalist for The Bowerman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former LSU track and field standout JuVaughn Harrison has been named a finalist for The Bowerman, according to an announcement Wednesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Harrison, the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials double champion, is among three male finalists chosen by The Bowerman Advisory Board. The other finalists are Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington.

The female finalists were announced on Tuesday, and they include Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu. Among the combined six male and female finalists, three are from the Southeastern Conference [SEC].

The Bowerman is the highest honor bestowed to collegiate track and field’s most outstanding athletes of the year. An SEC female athlete has won the Bowerman each of the last two times the award was presented: Georgia’s Keturah Orji in 2018 and LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson in 2019.

An SEC male athlete has won the Bowerman in five of the last six years in which the award was presented: Texas A&M’s Deon Lendore in 2014, Florida’s Marquis Dendy in 2015, Arkansas’ Jarrion Lawson in 2016, Tennessee’s Christian Coleman in 2017 and Florida’s Grant Holloway in 2019.

THE BOWERMAN HISTORY: Past Winners & Finalists (2009-2019)

FINALIST FACT SHEETS: JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Turner Washington

The SEC has had 27 finalists since The Bowerman’s inception in 2009, which leads all conferences.

Harrison scored 20 points at the 2021 NCAA Championships to lead LSU to its first men’s outdoor team national title since 2002. He swept the indoor and outdoor long jump/high jump NCAA titles this past season. Harrison was voted the SEC Field Athlete of the Year in both the indoor season and outdoor season.

Online fan voting for The Bowerman begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. The Bowerman will be presented Dec. 17 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. visit http://thebowerman.org/vote.