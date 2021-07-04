Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting
Advertisement

Main News

Shaunae Miller-Uibo enters in 200 and 400 for Tokyo Olympic Games

Main News

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Main News

Strong women's 800 field set to battle in Stockholm Diamond League

Main News

USATF released statement on Sha’Carri Richardson

Main News

Gabbi Cunningham added to USA 100m hurdles team after McNeal's ban upheld

Main News

Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

Selected photos from the 2021 Diamond League meeting which took place in Stockholm on Sunday, July 4. Several athletes continued Olympic preps.

Published

Femke Bol of The Netherlands after the 400m hurdles at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
Femke Bol of The Netherlands after the 400m hurdles at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League

The following are selected images from the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, July 4, as several of the world’s best athletes continued their preparations for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Among the highlighted performers on Sunday were pole vault champion Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson who won the women’s 200m.

Photo Gallery of the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

  • Kamila Licwinko of Poland at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Kamila Lićwinko of Poland
  • Kamila Licwinko of Poland in the high jump at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Kamila Lićwinko of Poland in the high jump
  • Karyna-Demidik-of-Belarus-in-the-high-jump-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Karyna Demidik of Belarus in the high jump
  • Belarusian-Karyna-Demidik-in-the-high-jump-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Belarusian Karyna Demidik
  • Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-in-the-mens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Armand Mondo Duplantis
  • Polina-Knoroz-of-Russia-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Polina Knoroz of Russia
  • Polina-Knoroz-of-Russia-in-the-womens-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Polina Knoroz
  • New-Zealand-Shot-Put-star-Valerie-Adams-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
    Valerie Adams
  • Jamaicas-Danniel-Thomas-Dodd-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
    Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd
  • Belarusian-jumper-Karyna-Demidik-in-the-high-jump-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Belarusian jumper Karyna Demidik
  • Ukrainian-high-jumper-Irina-Geraschenko-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Ukrainian high jumper Irina Geraschenko
  • Irina-Geraschenko-of-Ukraine-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Irina Geraschenko of Ukraine
  • Danniel-Thomas-Dodd-of-Jamaica-in-the-shot-put-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica
  • High-jumper-Nicola-McDermott-of-Australia-doing-her-notes-at-the-2021-Stockholm-Diamond-League
    High jumper Nicola McDermott of Australia
  • Ukrainian-high-jumper-Yaroslava-Mahuchikh-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
    Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh
  • Jamaican-Shericka-Jackson-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
    Jamaican Shericka Jackson
  • Renaud-Lavillenie-of-France-during-the-pole-vault-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
    Renaud Lavillenie of France
  • Jamaican-Shericka-Jackson-wins-the-200m-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
    Jamaican Shericka Jackson wins
  • Femke Bol and Shamier Little close finish at European Championships
    Femke Bol and Shamier Little
  • Armand Duplantis of Sweden during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Armand Duplantis of Sweden
  • Armand Duplantis clears the bar during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Armand Duplantis clears
  • Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts to clearing the bar during the pole vault at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
    Renaud Lavillenie of France
  • Renaud Lavillenie at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
    Renaud Lavillenie
  • France pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
    France pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie
  • Femke Bol at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Femke Bol
  • Armand Duplantis in the men's pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Armand Duplantis in the men’s pole vault
  • Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden
  • Nicola McDermott of Australia doing her notes at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Nicola McDermott of Australia
  • Nicola McDermott of Australia reacts during the high jump at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
    Nicola McDermott of Australia reacts
  • High jumpers Nicola McDermott and Yaroslava Mahuchikh at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting
    High jumpers Nicola McDermott and Yaroslava Mahuchikh
  • Ukraine's jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
    Ukraine’s jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch_Diamond_League_meeting_stream_2021 Watch_Diamond_League_meeting_stream_2021

Main News

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday, July 4, on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

1 day ago
American Kate Grace winning the 800m at the Oslo Diamond League American Kate Grace winning the 800m at the Oslo Diamond League

Main News

Strong women’s 800 field set to battle in Stockholm Diamond League

Watch it live as a strong women's 800m lineup battle this weekend at the Bauhaus-Galan Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on July 4.

2 days ago
Karsten Warholm after breaking the 400m hurdles world record at the at the 2021 Bislett Games Oslo Diamond League meeting Karsten Warholm after breaking the 400m hurdles world record at the at the 2021 Bislett Games Oslo Diamond League meeting

Main News

2021 Bislett Games – Diamond League results

The complete results and report from the 2021 Bislett Games - Diamond League meeting which took place in Oslo, Norway on Thursday, July 1.

3 days ago
Femke Bol of The Netherlands wins the 400m hurdles at Oslo Diamond League Femke Bol of The Netherlands wins the 400m hurdles at Oslo Diamond League

Main News

Femke Bol targeting women’s 400m hurdles world record?

Femke Bol is targeting the women's 400m hurdles world record this season and believes she can run faster if she is pushed by someone....

3 days ago