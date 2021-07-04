Selected Photos from the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League meeting

The following are selected images from the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, July 4, as several of the world’s best athletes continued their preparations for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Among the highlighted performers on Sunday were pole vault champion Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson who won the women’s 200m.

