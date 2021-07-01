Sha’Carri Richardson out of Stockholm Diamond League meeting

MIAMI, FL — USA young star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is no longer among the starters for the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, according to the event’s entry list.

The American 100m champion was slated to take on Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in the women’s 200m, but her name was no longer listed among the starters when we last check on the Diamond League website’s list of entries.

Despite media circulations about Richardson failing a drug test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month, which could see her miss the Tokyo Olympics, nothing has been confirmed and it is still not clear why she is not competing this weekend.

READ MORE: Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

The 21-year-old who has been blazing the track this season, including three times faster than 10.80 seconds (10.72 PB, 10.74, 10.77), punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics when she clocked 10.86s to win the U.S. trials 100m at Hayward Field last month.

She, however, has not competed since, after pulling out of the 200m.

According to Reuters Richardson’s manager, Renaldo Nehemiah did not respond to a request for comment, but the sprinter wrote in a mysterious tweet on Thursday, “I am human.”