Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Sha'Carri Richardson out of Stockholm Diamond League meeting
Advertisement

Main News

Femke Bol targeting women's 400m hurdles world record?

Main News

Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record at Oslo Diamond League

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Bislett Games Diamond League meeting

Main News

[Watch video] Christine Mboma runs 48.54 to break world U20 record in Poland

Main News

Olympic champion van Niekerk wins 400m in Luzern

Main News

Sha’Carri Richardson out of Stockholm Diamond League meeting

Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, as her name is no longer listed on the entries.

Published

Sha'Carri_Richardson_Ostrava_Golden_Spike
Sha'Carri Richardson of USA wins the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike

MIAMI, FL — USA young star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is no longer among the starters for the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday, according to the event’s entry list.

The American 100m champion was slated to take on Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in the women’s 200m, but her name was no longer listed among the starters when we last check on the Diamond League website’s list of entries.

Despite media circulations about Richardson failing a drug test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month, which could see her miss the Tokyo Olympics, nothing has been confirmed and it is still not clear why she is not competing this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

The 21-year-old who has been blazing the track this season, including three times faster than 10.80 seconds (10.72 PB, 10.74, 10.77), punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics when she clocked 10.86s to win the U.S. trials 100m at Hayward Field last month.

She, however, has not competed since, after pulling out of the 200m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Reuters Richardson’s manager, Renaldo Nehemiah did not respond to a request for comment, but the sprinter wrote in a mysterious tweet on Thursday, “I am human.”

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Femke Bol of The Netherlands wins the 400m hurdles at Oslo Diamond League Femke Bol of The Netherlands wins the 400m hurdles at Oslo Diamond League

Main News

Femke Bol targeting women’s 400m hurdles world record?

Femke Bol is targeting the women's 400m hurdles world record this season and believes she can run faster if she is pushed by someone....

4 hours ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record Karsten Warholm of Norway 400m hurdles world record

Main News

Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record at Oslo Diamond League

Karsten Warholm smashed the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 46.70 at the 2021 Bislett Games Oslo Diamond League meeting on July 1.

5 hours ago
Bislett Stadium in Oslo Norway for the Diamond League meeting Bislett Stadium in Oslo Norway for the Diamond League meeting

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Bislett Games Diamond League meeting

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Bislett Games - Wanda Diamond League meeting on Thursday, July 1 on YouTube and Peacock TV!

1 day ago
Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61 Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61

Main News

Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

The Meeting Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on 9 will see Gabby Thomas, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo going head-to-head.

2 days ago