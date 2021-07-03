Shaunae Miller-Uibo enters in 200 and 400 for Tokyo Olympic Games

Reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has been entered in all three sprint events – 100m, 200m, and 400m for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. This is according to the team release this weekend that was published in The Nassau Guardian.

It was understood that Miller-Uibo, the Rio 2016 400m gold medal winner was leaning towards running only the 200m in Tokyo, but has apparently left the door open to defend her title. She is also selected among the squad members for the Bahamian women’s 4x400m team.

The 27-year-old owns the second-fastest time of the 400m this season with a mark of 49.08 seconds and is the eighth quickest outdoors in 2021 over the 200m with a season’s best of 22.03 seconds.

At one moment in time, she led the world in both the 400m and the 200m.

Attempting a possible 200m/400m double would be a difficult task for Miller-Uibo, who criticized the officials for not modifying the schedule to make it a bit more flexible for the athletes who would like to go after the rare feat.

The women’s 200m field is loaded with talents, with seven women already breaking 22-seconds, led by American champion Gabby Thomas (21.61) and Jamaican champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.79).

However, the 400m field seems less packed, given that top 10 performers this season, Athing Mu (49.57) and Shamier Little (49.91) both opted to run different events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

The field was trimmed down even further this week following the news that world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Bahrain sprinter was banned for two years for doping offenses.

World leader Christine Mboma (48.54) and her Namibian teammate Beatrice Masilingi (49.53) will not take part at the Games as well.

So, is Miller-Uibo now having a change of heart?

Who knows.

One thing we do know for sure, though, is she that is leaving her options open.

On the men’s side, world 400m champion Steven Gardiner has been entered in both the men’s 200m and 400m events.

Bahamas team for the Tokyo Olympic Games

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, and 4x400m),

Tynia Gaither (women’s 100m and 200m),

Brianne Bethel (women’s 200m and 4x400m),

Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m and 4x400m),

Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles),

Pedrya Seymour (women’s 100m hurdles),

Doneisha Anderson (women’s 4x400m),

Megan Moss (women’s 4x400m),

Lacarthea Cooper (women’s 4x400m),

Samson Colebrooke (men’s 100m),

Steven Gardiner (men’s 200m and 400m)

Jamal Wilson (men’s high jump).