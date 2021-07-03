Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Shaunae Miller-Uibo enters in 200 and 400 for Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the Stockholm Diamond League meeting free

Main News

Strong women's 800 field set to battle in Stockholm Diamond League

Main News

USATF released statement on Sha’Carri Richardson

Main News

Gabbi Cunningham added to USA 100m hurdles team after McNeal's ban upheld

Main News

2021 Bislett Games - Diamond League results

Main News

Shaunae Miller-Uibo enters in 200 and 400 for Tokyo Olympic Games

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has been entered in the 200m and 400m for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but will she attempt the double?

Published

Reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has been entered in all three sprint events – 100m, 200m, and 400m for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. This is according to the team release this weekend that was published in The Nassau Guardian.

It was understood that Miller-Uibo, the Rio 2016 400m gold medal winner was leaning towards running only the 200m in Tokyo, but has apparently left the door open to defend her title. She is also selected among the squad members for the Bahamian women’s 4x400m team.

The 27-year-old owns the second-fastest time of the 400m this season with a mark of 49.08 seconds and is the eighth quickest outdoors in 2021 over the 200m with a season’s best of 22.03 seconds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Olympic Champion Miller-Uibo To Ditch 400m In Tokyo, Targets 200m Crown?

At one moment in time, she led the world in both the 400m and the 200m.

Attempting a possible 200m/400m double would be a difficult task for Miller-Uibo, who criticized the officials for not modifying the schedule to make it a bit more flexible for the athletes who would like to go after the rare feat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The women’s 200m field is loaded with talents, with seven women already breaking 22-seconds, led by American champion Gabby Thomas (21.61) and Jamaican champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.79).

However, the 400m field seems less packed, given that top 10 performers this season, Athing Mu (49.57) and Shamier Little (49.91) both opted to run different events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

READ: Miller-Uibo ready for Olympic 200m showdown

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The field was trimmed down even further this week following the news that world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Bahrain sprinter was banned for two years for doping offenses.

World leader Christine Mboma (48.54) and her Namibian teammate Beatrice Masilingi (49.53) will not take part at the Games as well.

So, is Miller-Uibo now having a change of heart?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who knows.

One thing we do know for sure, though, is she that is leaving her options open.

On the men’s side, world 400m champion Steven Gardiner has been entered in both the men’s 200m and 400m events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bahamas team for the Tokyo Olympic Games

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, and 4x400m),
Tynia Gaither (women’s 100m and 200m), 
Brianne Bethel (women’s 200m and 4x400m), 
Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m and 4x400m), 
Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles),
Pedrya Seymour (women’s 100m hurdles), 
Doneisha Anderson (women’s 4x400m),
Megan Moss (women’s 4x400m),
Lacarthea Cooper (women’s 4x400m),
Samson Colebrooke (men’s 100m),
Steven Gardiner (men’s 200m and 400m)
Jamal Wilson (men’s high jump).

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61 Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61

Main News

Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

The Meeting Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on 9 will see Gabby Thomas, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo going head-to-head.

4 days ago
Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix_Oregon_Relays Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix_Oregon_Relays

Main News

Miller-Uibo ready for Olympic 200m showdown

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo is confident she will be ready for the Olympic 200m showdown with the Jamaicans and Americans in Tokyo.

4 days ago
Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix_Oregon_Relays Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix_Oregon_Relays

Just In

Results from 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games

Results from the 2021 Adidas Boost Boston Games with Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Grant Holloway, and Keni Harrison picking up impressive wins.

May 23, 2021
Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix

Main News

Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Felix headline strong 2021 USATF Golden Games 200m field

Allyson Felix, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and Gabby Thomas headline a star-studded women's 200-meters field for the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt....

May 6, 2021