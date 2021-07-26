Sound Running – Sunset Tour meeting produced several personal bests

American sprinter Josephus Lyles posted a new personal best of 20.22 seconds (1.7m/s) on his way to winning the men’s 200m at the Sound Running – Sunset Tour meeting at the Cougar Athletic Stadium in Azusa, CA, on Sunday (25).

Josephus, the young brother of world champion Noah Lyles, improved on his previous best of 20.24s, which was set exactly one year ago in Clermont, FL.

The 23-year-old had been in fairly stable form this season and flirted with running a new PB at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials when he clocked a season’s best of 20.28 in his semi-final heat last month.

However, his performance at the 2021 American Track League series meeting at Azusa Pacific University this past weekend, would have boosted his confidence as he looks toward the remainder of his season.

Fellow American Kendal Williams ran 20.50s for second place at the meet, while Jazeel Murphy of Jamaica clocked 20.72s to take third place.

Lyles, meanwhile, finished second in the 100m in 10.11s with a slight following wind of +2.2m/s. The 23-year-old was beaten by countryman Chris Royster who ran 10.11s for the victory. Williams ran 10.21 for third and Murphy did 10.22 for fourth in a close finish.

More PBs In The Middle And Long Distant Races

Also producing a personal best at the Sound Running – Sunset Tour meeting was Festus Lagat, following his 1:44.47 performance to win the men’s 800m races. The Kenyan who had never broken 1:45 in his career improved on his 1:45.05 PB from 2019.

The 24-year-old also dragged Brannon Kidder to a new lifetime best with the American running 1:44.99 for second place after the two broke away from the rest of the field.

The women’s 800m saw a thrilling battle with Nia Akins running a personal best of 2:00.24 to eventually take the win. Danielle Aragon (2:00.30 PB), Olivia Baker (2:00.43), and Allie Wilson (2:00.70) also had strong finishes.

Elsewhere, Isaac Updike of USA posted his second-fastest time ever in the men’s 3000 Steeplechase to win the event in 8:20.17, with fellow American Daniel Michalski stopping the clock in a new PB of 8:20.96 for second place.

Four women broke 15-minutes in the women’s 5000m race.

Josette Norris of USA won the event with a PB of 14:51.32, with world championships bronze medalist Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany taking second in 14:51.97, 10,000m world bronze medalist from 2015, USA’s Emily Infeld ran a PB of 14:54.09 for third and Abbey Cooper also ended with lifetime best of 14:56.58 for fourth place.

For complete results please click here