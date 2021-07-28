Connect with us

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson out of Tokyo 2020 after doping ban reinstated
Not so good news for Alex Wilson who will miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after his provisional doping suspension was reinstated by CAS.

Published

TOKYO, Japan – Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson will miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after his provisional doping suspension was reinstated. He continues to insist that the banned substance found in his sample came from eating tainted beef.

Wilson who was apparently in the form of his life after producing two world-class performances a few weeks ago was scheduled to compete in both the 100m and 200m in Tokyo after he had successfully appealed a ban from Anti-Doping Switzerland after testing positive for the steroid trenbolone.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

However, the 30-year-old who claimed the presence of the substance came as a result of eating contaminated beef he had eaten in a Jamaican restaurant in the United States, will now have to sit out the Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) re-imposed his suspension with immediate effect.

“The panel concluded that the provisional suspension imposed should not have been lifted by the disciplinary chamber of Swiss Olympic,” CAS said.

“It follows that the decision of the disciplinary chamber of Swiss Olympic dated 2 July 2021 is set aside and the provisional suspension shall be reinstated with immediate effect.”

Wilson returned a positive test in March, but Swiss Olympic lifted the ban in early July.

That decision, however, was appealed to CAS by the sport governing body World Athletics.

“Swiss Olympic very much regrets this case and would be very disappointed if the offense was confirmed,” Swiss Olympic said in its response to Wilson’s ban being restored.

“Swiss Olympic is convinced that the fight against doping must be conducted with all consistency.”

