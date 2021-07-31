Connect with us

Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots
Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out

Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

Why did Andwuelle Wright and Sparkle Ann McKnight removed from Tokyo 2020?

Tokyo 2020: De Grasse leads 100m qualifiers with 9.91

Tokyo 2020: [Watch video] Thompson-Herah sets Olympic 100m record, leads Jamaica 1-2-3 finish
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in the women's 100m hurdles at Tokyo 2020

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Keni Harrison will both seek to qualify for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 here in Japan on Sunday.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — World leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will aim to make up for a disappointing end to her last Olympics in Rio five years ago when she takes orders in the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday (1). Click to see the Startlist

Camacho-Quinn had high hopes of running in the final of an Olympic Games in 2016 and was well on her way to achieving that breakthrough, but the Puerto Rican dream ended in tears on the track at the semifinal stage after the then 19-year-old college standout hit the eighth and ninth hurdles and then tripped and fell through the 10th and final flight.

ALSO READ: Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

However, on Sunday, the former University of Kentucky star will line up at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo with the perfect opportunity to terminate her Olympic grief in what has arguably been her most fruitful season.

Camacho-Quinn has raced undefeated all season, with the only blemish on her resume so far being a start infringement at the Duval County Challenge American League meeting in Jacksonville, Florida, at the end of May.

The world leader with a blistering 12.32 seconds PB, will race from the third semifinal heat of the 100m hurdles in Tokyo. She is expected to advance to her first Olympic final.

Gabbi Cunningham of the United States who was drafted into the top three after Brianna McNeal, the reigning Olympic champion lost her appeal against a five-year ban, will also race in the third semis.

Jamaican champion Megan Tapper who clocked a personal best of 12.53s in the heats on Saturday, starts in lane four and she too will be aiming for a spot in the final.

Two-time European 60m hurdles indoor champion, Nadine Visser from The Netherlands and Great Britain’s Cindy Sember who finished fourth in this event in 2016, are also lining up to challenge Camacho-Quinn.

In the meanwhile, world record holder Keni Harrison of the USA will set her blocks from lane eight in the second semifinal where she will tackle talented Jamaican hurdler and world U20 record-holder, Britany Anderson.

Harrison owns the world record at 12.20s, but is ranked No. 2 in this season behind Camacho-Quinn with a season’s best of 12.47.

Elsewhere, Commonwealth Games champion and twice All Africa Games winner, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria headlines the list of starters in semifinal one which also includes American world indoor silver medalist Christina Clemons and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Yanique Thompson of Jamaica

