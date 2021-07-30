Tokyo 2020: How to watch Day 2 track and field coverage live

Track and field action will continue at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday (31), and the following is the schedule, race times, startlists, and live streaming information for Day Two at Tokyo 2020. Please scroll to the bottom of the page to see the startlists.

The second day on the athletics itinerary will get underway at 9:00 am in Tokyo (8:00 pm ET in the United States) with the morning session including seven different disciplines.

Live television broadcast for those in the United States will be on the NBC Network and NBCSN channels, with the live streaming coverage available via the Olympic track and field schedule on NBCOlympics.com. You can use the Peacock service to follow the coverage as well.

Among the highlighted events slated for the morning session is the women’s 400m hurdles heats, which will include world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, her American teammate and defending Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, as well as Dutch and European star Femke Bol.

Also on the track will be the men’s 800m heats, along with the women’s 100m hurdles heats and the preliminary round of the men’s 100m.

Qualifications in the men’s pole vault and the women’s discus throw will also take place in the morning session here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the evening session will be highlighted by three finals, including the women’s 100m title race at 9:50 pm local time (8:50 am ET). The other finals slated for the second day are the men’s discus throw and mixed 4x400m relay.

World champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica will start his bid to win the men’s Olympic long jump title when he competes from the second group of the event. American JuVaughn Harrison will compete with the first group.

Elsewhere, some of the best in the world this year will also be seeking spots in the final of the women’s 800m, with those semifinals set to take place at 8:50 pm Tokyo time.

Morning Session

8:00 pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 8:30 pm W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 8:40 pm M Pole Vault Qualification Startlist 8:50 pm M 800 Metres Heats Startlist 9:45 pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 9:55 pm W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 10:35 pm M 100 Metres Preliminary Round

Evening Session 6:10 am M Long Jump Qualification Startlist 6:15 am W 100 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 6:45 am M 100 Metres Heats 7:15 am M Discus Throw Final Startlist 7:50 am W 800 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 8:35 am X 4×400 Metres Relay Final 8:50 am W 100 Metres Final