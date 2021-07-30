Connect with us

Tokyo 2020: How to watch Day 2 track and field coverage live

The live streaming coverage, startlist, and schedule for Day Two at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31. Watch all the action live!

Published

Track and field action will continue at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday (31), and the following is the schedule, race times, startlists, and live streaming information for Day Two at Tokyo 2020. Please scroll to the bottom of the page to see the startlists.

The second day on the athletics itinerary will get underway at 9:00 am in Tokyo (8:00 pm ET in the United States) with the morning session including seven different disciplines.

Live television broadcast for those in the United States will be on the NBC Network and NBCSN channels, with the live streaming coverage available via the Olympic track and field schedule on NBCOlympics.com. You can use the Peacock service to follow the coverage as well.

Among the highlighted events slated for the morning session is the women’s 400m hurdles heats, which will include world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, her American teammate and defending Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, as well as Dutch and European star Femke Bol.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

Also on the track will be the men’s 800m heats, along with the women’s 100m hurdles heats and the preliminary round of the men’s 100m.

Qualifications in the men’s pole vault and the women’s discus throw will also take place in the morning session here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the evening session will be highlighted by three finals, including the women’s 100m title race at 9:50 pm local time (8:50 am ET). The other finals slated for the second day are the men’s discus throw and mixed 4x400m relay.

World champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica will start his bid to win the men’s Olympic long jump title when he competes from the second group of the event. American JuVaughn Harrison will compete with the first group.

ALSO READ: HOW TO FOLLOW LIVE: When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

Elsewhere, some of the best in the world this year will also be seeking spots in the final of the women’s 800m, with those semifinals set to take place at 8:50 pm Tokyo time.

Morning Session

8:00 pmW400 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
8:30 pmWDiscus ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
8:40 pmMPole VaultQualificationStartlist
8:50 pmM800 MetresHeatsStartlist
9:45 pmW100 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
9:55 pmWDiscus ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
10:35 pmM100 MetresPreliminary Round

Evening Session

6:10 amMLong JumpQualificationStartlist
6:15 amW100 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
6:45 amM100 MetresHeats
7:15 amMDiscus ThrowFinalStartlist
7:50 amW800 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
8:35 amX4×400 Metres RelayFinal
8:50 amW100 MetresFinal
