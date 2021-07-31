Connect with us

Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule
Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out

Why did Andwuelle Wright and Sparkle Ann McKnight removed from Tokyo 2020?

Tokyo 2020: De Grasse leads 100m qualifiers with 9.91

Tokyo 2020: [Watch video] Thompson-Herah sets Olympic 100m record, leads Jamaica 1-2-3 finish

Tokyo 2020: McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad all advanced in women's 400m hurdles
How to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 3 live stream
Watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 3

Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

You can watch the live streaming coverage of day three on the athletics schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Watch it all live on Peacock and NBC.

Published

The action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is heating up and you will not want to miss a single performance on Day Three on the athletics schedule on Sunday (1). You can watch live streaming coverage of the Games on NBC’s Peacock premium service in the United States, while the NBC network will provide the television coverage. PLEASE SCROLL BELOW TO SEE THE STARTLISTS

After a breathtaking 10.61 seconds performance from Elaine Thompson-Herah to break Flo Jo’s Olympic 100m record and led a Jamaican medal clean sweep on her way to retaining her crown on Saturday night, day three in Tokyo will be highlighted by the battles for another four gold medals.

Action in Japan on Sunday morning will begin at 9:10 a.m. / 8:10 p.m. ET – with the women’s Hammer Throw qualification round, with the men’s 400m heats closing out the morning session, starting at 10:45.

READ MORE: When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

The day’s schedule includes the women’s shot put, women’s triple jump, men’s high jump, and men’s 100m medal events.

Mixing things up with those finals are the semifinals of the men’s 100m, the women’s 100m hurdles, and the men’s 800m and 400m hurdles semifinals. All these events will take place during the evening session on Day three, which will feature three of the four contested finals.

Below is the schedule and startlist for each event on Day three at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

MORNING SESSION

09:10WHammer ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
09:40W3000 Metres SteeplechaseHeatsStartlist
09:50WLong JumpQualificationStartlist
10:35WShot PutFinalStartlist
10:40WHammer ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
10:45M400 MetresHeatsStartlist

EVENING SESSION

LOCAL TIMESEXEVENTROUND
19:10MHigh JumpFinalStartlist
19:15M100 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
19:45W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
20:15WTriple JumpFinalStartlist
20:25M800 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
21:05M400 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
21:50M100 MetresFinal
