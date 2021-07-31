Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

The action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is heating up and you will not want to miss a single performance on Day Three on the athletics schedule on Sunday (1). You can watch live streaming coverage of the Games on NBC’s Peacock premium service in the United States, while the NBC network will provide the television coverage. PLEASE SCROLL BELOW TO SEE THE STARTLISTS

After a breathtaking 10.61 seconds performance from Elaine Thompson-Herah to break Flo Jo’s Olympic 100m record and led a Jamaican medal clean sweep on her way to retaining her crown on Saturday night, day three in Tokyo will be highlighted by the battles for another four gold medals.

Action in Japan on Sunday morning will begin at 9:10 a.m. / 8:10 p.m. ET – with the women’s Hammer Throw qualification round, with the men’s 400m heats closing out the morning session, starting at 10:45.

The day’s schedule includes the women’s shot put, women’s triple jump, men’s high jump, and men’s 100m medal events.

Mixing things up with those finals are the semifinals of the men’s 100m, the women’s 100m hurdles, and the men’s 800m and 400m hurdles semifinals. All these events will take place during the evening session on Day three, which will feature three of the four contested finals.

Below is the schedule and startlist for each event on Day three at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

MORNING SESSION 09:10 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 09:40 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist 09:50 W Long Jump Qualification Startlist 10:35 W Shot Put Final Startlist 10:40 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 10:45 M 400 Metres Heats Startlist

EVENING SESSION

