Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out

TOKYO, Japan – US Olympic Trials champion Athing Mu secured passage to the final of the women’s 800m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but her teammate Ajee Wilson and world No. 2 ranked Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba were among the highlighted athletes who missed out on the second day of the athletics competition on Saturday.

Mu who leads the world with a personal best of 1:56.07, cruised into the final of the event when she stopped the clock at a well-relaxed 1:58.07 to win her semifinal heat. And if her current form is anything to go with, then I will say it is unlikely anyone here in Tokyo is going to beat this teenage “prodigy.”

The 19-year-old ushered Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia who ran 1:58.40 in the semis, with Great Britain’s Alexandra Bell also advancing from the heat with 1:58.83.

Another impressive heat winner was Jamaican champion Natoya Goule who clocked 1:59.57, looking easy when winning heat one of the semifinals. Goule is the No. 3 ranked women’s 800m runner this season with 1:56.44.

“This is the best I have ever been in my life,” Goule told the Jamaica Gleaner this week. “With this preparation coming in, I am just looking forward to seeing what God’s plan is for me because I am really ready.

“I definitely can get on the medal podium if I go out there and execute my race properly. I definitely can because I am in the shape to do it.”

European indoor champion Keely Hodgkinson won the third semifinals with a time of 1:59.12, but the most surprising qualifier for the final came from this same semis, after China’s Wang Chunyu ran a personal best of 1:59.14 to finish second to the British teen.

American Raevyn Rogers, the world championships silver medalist from Doha in 2019, also advanced to the final, which will take place on Tuesday.

I made this final for a reason. It’s all according to His plan, and I know it will be revealed. 🙏🏾❤️— Raevyn Rogers (@TheROYALlife21) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, world bronze medallist Ajee Wilson of the USA who had posted a time of 1:57.85 in a mixed-gender race before Tokyo 2020, was only fourth in her semifinal in 2:00.79, while world champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda clocked 2:04.44 for last-place in the same semis. Both athletes missed out.

Also failing to progress was Cuban world No. 2 ranked Rose Mary Almanza after she could a 1:59.65 performance for fourth place in semifinal three. The Cuban is the second-fastest women’s 800m runner this year with 1:56.28.

Mu is definitely the woman to beat in the final, but don’t sleep on the likes of Goule, Alemu, Reekie, and Hodgkinson.

