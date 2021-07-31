Connect with us

Tokyo 2020 Report: Gong Lijiao win women's shot put with 20.58
Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots

Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out

Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

Why did Andwuelle Wright and Sparkle Ann McKnight removed from Tokyo 2020?

Gong Lijiao of China wins shot put gold medal
Gong Lijiao of China wins shot put gold medal in the women's shot put

Gong Lijiao of China wins the women’s shot put title at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, throwing 20.58m. USA’s Raven Saunders was second. See full results.

TOKYO, Japan — Gong Lijiao of China heaved a personal best of 20.58m in the last round of the women’s shot put final to capture the gold medal in the morning session on Day Three of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here on Sunday. Result

Gong who entered the Games as the pre-event favorite, having produced the two best marks for the season, jumped out to an early lead when she threw 19.95m in the first round and never capitulated.

The Chinese thrower who won a bronze medal in 2008 and silver in 2012, finally added the gold to her collection and achieved the milestone while setting two personal bests.

After scratching her second attempt, Gong improved her lead to 19.98m in the third round, threw 19.80m on her fifth attempt before delivering her previous PB in round five at 20.53m.

With the victory already in the bag, the 32-year-old who just missed the podium at Rio 2016, punched the iron ball out to 20.58m for her fourth mark over 20-meters in 2021.

 American Raven Saunders, the 5th place finisher in Rio five years ago, takes the silver this time with her best effort of 19.79m, while New Zealand’s Valerie Adams, the 2008 and 2012 champion and silver medalist in 2016, took the bronze in Tokyo with 19.62m to become the first woman to win four Olympic medals in a single field event.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

