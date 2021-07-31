Tokyo 2020: [Watch video] Thompson-Herah sets Olympic 100m record, leads Jamaica 1-2-3 finish

Watch the video highlights of Elaine Thompson-Herah running away with the women’s 100 meters title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in one of the greatest sprint races of all time. She also led a Jamaican 1-2-3 sweep of the medals with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson following her home and finishing inside 10.80 seconds as well.

Thompson-Herah entered the Games in the shape of her life, warned her coach Stephen Francis earlier this month and she proved that was so after she stunned the rest of the field with an Olympic record of 10.61 seconds (-0.6m/s) to retain her title. Her time bettered the old mark of 10.62s, set by world record-holder Florence Griffith-Joyner in Seoul back in 1988.

“I couldn’t find the words,” she said after the victory. “I screamed so loud because I was so happy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’ve been injured so much. I’m grateful I could get back out on the track this year to retain the title. I’ve been keeping faith all this time. It is amazing.”

The 29-year-old who defended the crown she won at Rio 2016, also set a new Jamaican national record in the process, improving the previous mark of 10.63s, set by Fraser-Pryce earlier this year. She also equaled the second-fastest time over the distance in history.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 champion finished second in 10.74 for her seventh Olympic medal and improved on the bronze she won in Rio, while Jackson clocked a personal best of 10.76 for the bronze medal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou who had clocked 10.78s in the heats and 10.79s in the semifinals, was unable to duplicate those runs, after finishing fourth in 10.91.

Prior to the Toyko 2020 Olympic Games, only five women had posted sub-10.80 times at the Olympics.

European indoor 60m champion Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland finished fifth with 10.97, while her compatriot Mujinga Kambundji ran 10.99 for sixth. Completing the results were USA’s Teahna Daniels in seventh (11.02) and Britain’s Daryll Neita (11.12) in eighth place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith did not make the final and has pulled out of the 200m with a hamstring injury.