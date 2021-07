Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

The following is the complete schedule, date, and times for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 which will run for ten days. The Games are taking place in Japan, which is 13 hours ahead of the folks who live in the Eastern Standard time zone in the United States, so I have decided to just covert the local time to the time in the U.S.

The Olympic Games are where the world’s greatest athletes gather to showcase their talents and you will not want to miss a single moment! Coverage on the first day will get going on July 30 with the final day of competition set for August 8.

HOW TO FOLLOW LIVE: When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

All times Eastern Standard

DAY ONE MORNING SESSION 8:00 pm M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 8:15 pm M High Jump Qualification 8:45 pm M Discus Throw Group A 8:55 pm W 800 Metres Heats 9:55 pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats 10:20 pm M Discus Throw Group B 10:40 pm W 100 Metres Heats

DAY ONE EVENING SESSION 6:00 am W 5000 Metres Heats 6:05 am W Triple Jump Qualification 6:25 am W Shot Put Qualification 7:00 am X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 7:30 am M 10,000 Metres Final

DAY TWO MORNING SESSION

8:00 pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats 8:30 pm W Discus Throw Group A 8:40 pm M Pole Vault Qualification 8:50 pm M 800 Metres Heats 9:45 pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats 9:55 pm W Discus Throw Group B 10:35 pm M 100 Metres Preliminary Round

DAY TWO EVENING SESSION 6:10 am M Long Jump Qualification 6:15 am W 100 Metres Semi-Final 6:45 am M 100 Metres Heats 7:15 am M Discus Throw Final 7:50 am W 800 Metres Semi-Final 8:35 am X 4×400 Metres Relay Final 8:50 am W 100 Metres Final

DAY THREE MORNING SESSION

8:10 pm W Hammer Throw Group A 8:40 pm W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 8:50 pm W Long Jump Qualification 9:35 pm W Shot Put Final 9:40 pm W Hammer Throw Group B 9:45 pm M 400 Metres Heats

DAY THREE EVENING SESSION 6:10 am M High Jump Final 6:15 am M 100 Metres Semi-Final 6:45 am W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 7:20 am W Triple Jump Final 7:25 am M 800 Metres Semi-Final 8:05 am M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 8:50 am M 100 Metres Final

DAY FOUR MORNING SESSION 8:00 pm M Hammer Throw Group A 8:35 pm W 1500 Metres Heats 9:20 pm M Long Jump Final 9:30 pm W 200 Metres Heats 9:30 pm M Hammer Throw Group B 10:50 pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Final

DAY FOUR EVENING SESSION 6:20 am W Pole Vault Qualification 6:25 am W 200 Metres Semi-Final 7:00 am W Discus Throw Final 7:05 am M 400 Metres Semi-Final 7:35 am W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 8:15 am M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final 8:40 am W 5000 Metres Final

DAY FIVE MORNING SESSION 8:00 pm M Triple Jump Qualification 8:05 pm M 1500 Metres Heats 8:20 pm W Javelin Throw Group A 8:45 pm W 400 Metres Heats 9:50 pm W Long Jump Final 9:50 pm W Javelin Throw Group B 10:05 pm M 200 Metres Heats 11:20 pm M 400 Metres Hurdles Final

DAY FIVE EVENING SESSION 6:10 am M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats 6:15 am M Shot Put Group A 6:20 am M Pole Vault Final 7:00 am M 5000 Metres Heats 7:35 am W Hammer Throw Final 7:40 am M Shot Put Group B 7:50 am M 200 Metres Semi-Final 8:25 am W 800 Metres Final 8:50 am W 200 Metres Final

DAY SIX MORNING SESSION 8:00 pm M 100 Metres Decathlon 8:05 pm M Javelin Throw Group A 8:35 pm W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon 8:55 pm M Long Jump Decathlon 9:35 pm W High Jump Heptathlon 9:35 pm M Javelin Throw Group B 10:00 pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 10:30 pm W 400 Metres Hurdles Final 10:40 pm M Shot Put Decathlon

DAY SIX EVENING SESSION 5:30 am M High Jump Decathlon 6:00 am W 1500 Metres Semi-Final 6:05 am W Shot Put Heptathlon 6:30 am W 400 Metres Semi-Final 7:00 am W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final 7:15 am M Hammer Throw Final 7:30 am W 200 Metres Heptathlon 8:05 am M 800 Metres Final 8:30 am M 400 Metres Decathlon 8:55 am M 200 Metres Final

DAY SEVEN MORNING SESSION 8:00 pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon 8:10 pm W High Jump Qualification 8:40 pm W Long Jump Heptathlon 8:50 pm M Discus Throw Decathlon Group A 9:00 pm W 4×100 Metres Relay Heats 9:55 pm M Discus Throw Decathlon Group B 10:00 pm M Triple Jump Final 10:05 pm M Shot Put Final 10:30 pm M 4×100 Metres Relay Heats 10:55 pm M 110 Metres Hurdles Final 11:30 pm W Javelin Throw Heptathlon Group A 11:45 pm M Pole Vault Decathlon 12:40 am W Javelin Throw Heptathlon Group B

DAY SEVEN EVENING SESSION 3:30 am M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 6:15 am M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group A 6:20 am W Pole Vault Final 6:25 am W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 8:00 am M 1500 Metres Semi-Final 8:20 am M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group B 9:00 am M 400 Metres Final 9:20 am W 800 Metres Heptathlon 9:40 am M 1500 Metres Decathlon

DAY EIGHT MORNING SESSION 4:30 pm M 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final

DAY EIGHT EVENING SESSION 5:30 am W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 7:25 am M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 7:50 am W Javelin Throw Final 8:00 am M 5000 Metres Final 8:35 am W 400 Metres Final 8:50 am W 1500 Metres Final 9:30 am W 4×100 Metres Relay Final 9:50 am M 4×100 Metres Relay Final

DAY NINE MORNING SESSION

06:00 pm W Marathon Final

DAY NINE EVENING SESSION 6:35 am W High Jump Final 6:45 am W 10,000 Metres Final 7:00 am M Javelin Throw Final 7:40 am M 1500 Metres Final 8:30 am W 4×400 Metres Relay Final 8:50 am M 4×400 Metres Relay Final

DAY TEN MORNING SESSION

