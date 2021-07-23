Connect with us

Track and field athletes who will be flag bearers in the Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Games 2020: Eight world records under threat

Jamaica track and field athlete tests positive for COVID 19

What time does the opening Olympics ceremony start? How to watch live

Diljeet Taylor named BYU women's cross country head coach

Ajee Wilson hitting form at the right time?
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce-world-championships-100m
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica at the 2019 World Championships 100m

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the track and field athletes who are flag bearers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony.

Published

The following are the track and field athletes who will be the flag bearers for their respective nations during the opening ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, on Friday, July 23.

A total of 69 athletes from the sport of athletics will be among the flag bearers when the ceremony gets underway with the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who will carry the Jamaica flag, Colombia’s flag bearer, jumper Caterine Ibarguen and discus throwers Yaime Perez of Cuba and Sandra Perkovic of Croatia among the highlighted athletes.

READ MORE: What time does the opening Olympics ceremony start? How to watch live

The global coronavirus has changed how things happen in recent months and for the first time, each nation can be represented by two flag bearers, with 38 women and 31 men leading their nations before going on to compete in athletics at the Olympic Games.

Athletics flag bearers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Afghanistan (AFG) – Kimia Yousofi (women’s 100m)
Albania (ALB) – Luiza Gega (women’s 3000m steeplechase)
Andorra (AND) – Pol Moya (men’s 800m)
Antigua and Barbuda (ANT) – Cejhae Greene (men’s 100m)
Bahamas (BAH) – Donald Thomas (men’s high jump)
Belize (BIZ) – Samantha Dirks (women’s 400m) and Shaun Gill (men’s 100m)
Belgium (BEL) – Nafissatou Thiam (heptathlon) 
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) – Amel Tuka (men’s 800m)
Botswana (BOT) – Amantle Montsho (women’s 400m)
Burkina Faso (BUR) – Hugues Fabrice Zango (men’s triple jump)
British Virgin Islands (IVB) – Kyron McMaster (men’s 400m hurdles)
Cambodia (CAM) – Sokong Pen (men’s 100m)
Cape Verde (CPV) – Jordin Andrade (men’s 400m hurdles)
Central African Republic (CAF) – Francky Mbotto (men’s 800m)
Colombia (COL) – Caterine Ibarguen (women’s triple jump)
Comoros (COM) – Amed Elna (women’s 100m) and Fadane Hamadi (men’s 110m hurdles)
Congo (CGO) – Natacha Ngoye Akamabi (women’s 100m)
Costa Rica (CRC) – Andrea Vargas (100m hurdles)
Croatia (CRO) – Sandra Perkovic (women’s discus)
Cuba (CUB) – Yaime Perez (women’s discus)
Cyprus (CYP) – Milan Trajkovic (110m hurdles)
Denmark (DEN) – Sara Peterson (women’s 400m hurdles)
Dominica (DMA) – Thea Lafond (women’s triple jump) and Dennick Luke (men’s 800m)
Equatorial Guinea (GEQ) – Alba Mbo Nchama (women’s 100m) and Benjamin Enzema (men’s 1500m)
Eritrea (ERI) – Nazret Weldu (women’s marathon)
Gambia (GAM) – Gina Bass (women’s 100m and 200m) and Ebrima Camara (men’s 100m)
Ghana (GHA) – Nadia Eke (women’s triple jump)
Guam (GUM) – Regine Kate Tugade (women’s 100m)
Israel (ISR) – Hanna Minenko (women’s triple jump)
Ivory Coast (CIV) – Marie-Josee Ta Lou (women’s 100m and 200m)
Jamaica (JAM) – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m)
Kazakhstan (KAZ) – Olga Rypakova (women’s triple jump)
Lao People’s Democratic Republic (LAO) – Silina Pha Aphay (women’s 100m)
Liberia (LBR) – Ebony Morrison (women’s 100m hurdles) and Joseph Fahnbulleh (men’s 200m)
Mauritania (MTN) – Houleye Ba (women’s 100m) and Abidine Abidine (men’s 5000m)
Micronesia (FSM) – Scott James Fiti (men’s 100m)
Nauru (NRU) – Jonah Harris (men’s 100m)
Netherlands (NED) – Churandy Martina (men’s 4x100m)
Palau (PLW) – Adrian Justin Jimena Ililau (men’s 100m)
Panama (PAN) – Alonso Edward (men’s 200m)
Portugal (POR) – Nelson Evora (men’s triple jump)
Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) – Tachlowini Gabriyesos (marathon)
Rwanda (RWA) – John Hakizimana (men’s marathon)
Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKN) – Amya Clarke (women’s 100m) and Jason Rogers (men’s 100m)
Saint Lucia (LCA) – Levern Spencer (women’s high jump)
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VIN) – Shafiqua Maloney (women’s 800m)
Samoa (SAM) – Alex Rose (men’s discus)
Sao Tome and Principe (STP) – D’Jamila Tavares (women’s 800m)
Saudi Arabia (KSA) – Yasmeen Al Dabbagh (women’s 100m)
Sierra Leone (SLE) – Maggie Barrie (women’s 100m)
Solomon Islands (SOL) – Sharon Firisua (women’s marathon)
Somalia (SOM) – Ali Idow Hassan (men’s 1500m)
South Sudan (SSD) – Lucia Moris (women’s 200m) and Abraham Guem (men’s 1500m)
Switzerland (SUI) – Mujinga Kambundji (women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m)
Timor Leste (TLS) – Felisberto de Deus (men’s 1500m)
Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) – Kelly-Ann Baptiste (women’s 100m and 4x100m)
Tuvalu (TUV) – Matie Stanley (women’s 100m) and Karalo Hepoiteloto Maibuca (men’s 100m)
Uruguay (URU) – Deborah Rodriguez (women’s 800m)
Vietnam (VIE) – Thi Lan Quach (women’s 400m hurdles)

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

