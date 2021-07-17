Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Watch American Track League Los Angeles Meeting live stream
Advertisement

Main News

Yohan Blake to line up in 200m at LA American Track League meeting

Main News

SEC and LSU Olympic bound track and field representatives

Main News

Tokyo-bound: Mo Katir's time under the sun is here

Main News

World champion Lasitskene clears 2.00m SB to win at 2021 Motonet GP

Main News

Bolt supports Sha’Carri Richardson, hopes she'll learn from mistake
Tyquendo Tracey of Jamaica in the 100m
Tyquendo Tracey at the 2018 NACAC Championships men's 100m winner: Photo TrackAlerts

Main News

Watch American Track League Los Angeles Meeting live stream

Watch and follow the American Track League Los Angeles meeting on July 18, as several Tokyo Games bound athletes finalize preparations.
Avatar

Published

The 2021 American Track League series will continue on Sunday, July 18, in Los Angeles and you can watch all the live streaming coverage and follow results and updates online. Sunday’s meeting in California, is the fifth stop in the series and second in the LA, following the meeting on May 15.

How To Watch American Track League Los Angeles Meeting

What: 2021 American Track League
Where: Trabuco Hills High School – Los Angeles, California
When: Sunday, July 18, 2021
Time: 4:00 pm ET
TV and Live Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN, ESPN App
Live Results: Finished Results

While several Olympic hopefuls are finalizing their preparations for the Tokyo Games, which begin later this month, a number of their pairs will be using this weekend’s American Track League meeting as the final competition before heading to Japan.

Among the top athletes set to compete at the event are Jamaicans Yohan Blake, Rasheed Dwyer, Tyquendo Tracey, Rhonda Whyte, Demish Gaye, and Megan Tapper, as well as American multi-athletes Annie Kunz and Erica Bougard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Blake, the 2012 London Olympic Games double sprint silver medalist, will line up in the men’s 200m where he will take on countrymen Dwyer, the Jamaican champion from last month and Jazeel Murphy, in addition to Canada’s Brendon Rodney.

Tracey, the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials champion, will setup in the men’s 100m, with USA’s Kyree King and Chris Royster, Raymond Ekevwo of Nigeria, Jamaicans Jevaughn Minzie and Murphy also slated to compete.

Meanwhile, American heptathlon stars and Tokyo bound Kunz and Bougard will contest the women’s 100m hurdles against the Jamaican champion Tapper and her compatriot Yanique Thompson who will also represent the Caribbean island at the Tokyo Games.

Elsewhere, Gaye of Jamaica will race in the men’s 400m with the hope of breaking 45 seconds for the first time this season.

The World Championships fourth-place finisher from Doha 2019, only has a year best of 45.30s and ran 46.13s for fifth at the 2021 American Track League meeting in Atlanta, the last time out.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

American Kahamari Montgomery, Jamaica’s Nathon Allen and Derrick Mokaleng of South Africa are among the other starters in the men’s 400m in Los Angeles.

In other events, Candace Hill and Kendall Ellis are the top starters in the women’s 200m, Natasha Hastings of USA and Tovea Jenkins lead the way in the women’s 400m, while Americans Sabrina Southerland and Sinclaire Johnson will start as the ones to beat in the women’s 800m.

Craig Engels of USA, along with countrymen Brannon Kidder and Drew Windle and Kenya’s Festus Lagat will go head-to-head in the men’s 800m race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Avatar
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Yohan-Blake-of-Jamaica-wins-the-100m Yohan-Blake-of-Jamaica-wins-the-100m

Main News

Yohan Blake to line up in 200m at LA American Track League meeting

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake will line up in the men's 200m at the American Track League meeting in Los Angeles. Watch the live streaming!

8 hours ago
Watch 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series Watch 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series

Just In

How to watch the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series on Saturday, July 17, live on FloTrack. You must have a subscription.

2 days ago
Live_Track_Streams Live_Track_Streams

Main News

Where to watch and follow the Sacramento Sunset Tour meeting

Follow all the action from the 2021 Sacramento Sunset Tour on Saturday live on FloTrack. Online streaming and live results start at 7:20 pm.

July 10, 2021
Yohan_Blake_Jamaica_Trials_2019 Yohan_Blake_Jamaica_Trials_2019

Main News

Yohan Blake runs 9.95s to win 100m at Atlanta ATL

Yohan Blake clocked a time of 9.95 seconds for a season's best to win the men's 100m at the American Track League Stars in...

July 9, 2021