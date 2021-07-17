Watch American Track League Los Angeles Meeting live stream

The 2021 American Track League series will continue on Sunday, July 18, in Los Angeles and you can watch all the live streaming coverage and follow results and updates online. Sunday’s meeting in California, is the fifth stop in the series and second in the LA, following the meeting on May 15.

How To Watch American Track League Los Angeles Meeting

What: 2021 American Track League

Where: Trabuco Hills High School – Los Angeles, California

When: Sunday, July 18, 2021

Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV and Live Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live Results: Finished Results

While several Olympic hopefuls are finalizing their preparations for the Tokyo Games, which begin later this month, a number of their pairs will be using this weekend’s American Track League meeting as the final competition before heading to Japan.

Among the top athletes set to compete at the event are Jamaicans Yohan Blake, Rasheed Dwyer, Tyquendo Tracey, Rhonda Whyte, Demish Gaye, and Megan Tapper, as well as American multi-athletes Annie Kunz and Erica Bougard.

Blake, the 2012 London Olympic Games double sprint silver medalist, will line up in the men’s 200m where he will take on countrymen Dwyer, the Jamaican champion from last month and Jazeel Murphy, in addition to Canada’s Brendon Rodney.

Tracey, the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials champion, will setup in the men’s 100m, with USA’s Kyree King and Chris Royster, Raymond Ekevwo of Nigeria, Jamaicans Jevaughn Minzie and Murphy also slated to compete.

Meanwhile, American heptathlon stars and Tokyo bound Kunz and Bougard will contest the women’s 100m hurdles against the Jamaican champion Tapper and her compatriot Yanique Thompson who will also represent the Caribbean island at the Tokyo Games.

Elsewhere, Gaye of Jamaica will race in the men’s 400m with the hope of breaking 45 seconds for the first time this season.

The World Championships fourth-place finisher from Doha 2019, only has a year best of 45.30s and ran 46.13s for fifth at the 2021 American Track League meeting in Atlanta, the last time out.

American Kahamari Montgomery, Jamaica’s Nathon Allen and Derrick Mokaleng of South Africa are among the other starters in the men’s 400m in Los Angeles.

In other events, Candace Hill and Kendall Ellis are the top starters in the women’s 200m, Natasha Hastings of USA and Tovea Jenkins lead the way in the women’s 400m, while Americans Sabrina Southerland and Sinclaire Johnson will start as the ones to beat in the women’s 800m.

Craig Engels of USA, along with countrymen Brannon Kidder and Drew Windle and Kenya’s Festus Lagat will go head-to-head in the men’s 800m race.