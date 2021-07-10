Where to watch and follow the Sacramento Sunset Tour meeting

Connect with us

Follow all the action from the 2021 Sacramento Sunset Tour on Saturday live on FloTrack. Online streaming and live results start at 7:20 pm.

Published

Live_Track_Streams
Track and field meeting and how to watch the live stream

The 2021 Sunset Tour will stage a meeting in Sacramento on Saturday, July 10 and you can watch live streaming of the event online. Watch Live Here – Flotrack.org will provide the live webcast and fans can signup here to watch the action if you don’t already have an account.

Live online broadcast from Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, will begin at 7:20 pm, with athletes competing in the women’s 800m and 1500m, as well as the men’s 800m, 1500m and 5000m.

The webcast will start with the women’s 800m run and it will feature four women who have run under two-minutes, including three faster than 1:59.

Embed from Getty Images

Hanna Green, who owns a personal best of 1:58.19, enters the meeting with a seasonal best of 1:59.55, done when finishing eight in the final at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month, and she will be aiming to build on that performance after failing to make the team to the Tokyo Games.

READ MORE: [Latest results] 2021 Monaco Diamond League meeting

Also looking to bounce back from a disappointing U.S. Olympic Trials is Sabrina Southerland. The 25-year-old 2018 NCAA champion went into the trials with a PB of 1:58.82 and was a comfortable winner of her heat in Eugene.

However, she wasn’t able to match that performance in the next round and finished seventh in her semi-final heat in 2:05.61.

Canadian Melissa Bishop, meanwhile, has posted four times under the two-minute barrier and the 2015 World Championships silver medalist, will also line-up in the event, in addition to her compatriot Lindsey Butterworth, who owns a season’s and personal best of 1:59.19.

Elsewhere, the likes of Emily Infeld, Sara Vaughn, Dominique Scott and Josette Norris will start in the women’s 1500m, while the men’s race will feature Amos Bartelsmeyer and Will Paulson.

2021 Sunset Tour Sacramento Meeting

Day Start Time Event Round Status 
Saturday 7:20 PM Womens 800 Run Final Results
Saturday 7:30 PM Mens 800 Run Final Results
Saturday 7:40 PM Womens 1500 Run Final Results
Saturday 7:50 PM Mens 1500 Run Final Results
Saturday 8:05 PM Mens 5000 Run Final Results
