Watch Matthew Centrowitz American mile record attempt

Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz will stage his final tune-up race before heading to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Japan at Jesuit High School and it is believed he will attempt to break the American Mile Record of 3:46.91. You can watch live streaming coverage of the race in Portland, Oregon for free on YouTube.

Centrowitz, the reigning Olympic 1500m champion from Rio 2016, owns a personal best of 3:50.53, set back in 2014, while his last outdoor appearance in the event came in 2019 when he clocked 3:52.26. This will be his first race since finishing second at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last month.

On Saturday night the 31-year-old will attempt to crack Alan Webb‘s current American record of 3:46.91 in the mile and you can watch the race at 9:10 p.m. Pacific time. For those located in the eastern parts of the country, you will have to stay up a little later tonight for this race, which will be at 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch and follow the Sound Running Sunset Tour meet

Lining up in the race to help push Centrowitz to a possible national record are Sam Prakel, who owns a mile personal best of 3:50.94, as well as German Olympian Amos Bartesmeyer and Josh Thompson who are both teammates of the American at the Nike/Bowerman Track Club.

Tripp Hurt who has a mile PB of 3:56.02 and a 1500m lifetime best of 3:36.83, is also listed in the five-man race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Centrowitz will join Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse in the men’s 1500m as he tries to defend his Olympic Games title at Tokyo 2020 later this summer.

The men’s 1500m heats get underway on Day 5 of the Olympic track and field schedule on August 3.