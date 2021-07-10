Watch Miller-Uibo beat Fraser-Pryce in Monaco

Watch video highlights of Shaunae Miller-Uibo beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Marie Josée Ta Lou in the women’s 200 meters at the 2021 Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday, July 9.

It is still unclear as to which event Miller-Uibo will contest at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer but her victory over some of the leading contenders to win medals at the Games will boost her confidence.

The Olympic 400m champion clocked 22.23 seconds (0.7m/s) to win the event in Monaco on Friday, topping Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast who ran a season’s best of 22.25s for second while Fraser-Pryce clocked 22.48s for third.

Earlier this season Miller-Uibo revealed that she would focus on the 200m, rather than defending her 400m title. The Bahamian had hoped to double up at the Games, but the event schedule isn’t flexible enough for her to give of her best in both disciplines.

The race in Monaco on Friday was the fifth over the distant this season for the 27-year-old (excluding the Boston straightaway contest) and she believes her form is finally coming back after a slight setback to the season with a minor injury.

Her quickest time this season is 22.03s, the fifth-fastest time in her career behind four sub-22 second performances.

Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaica sprint double champion and second fastest this season with a personal best of 21.79s, led early in the race, but faded to third, as both Miller-Uibo and Ta Lou went past her in the closing meters.