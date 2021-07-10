Connect with us

Watch Miller-Uibo beat Fraser-Pryce in Monaco
Gabby Thomas focusing on staying sharp for the Olympics

Yohan Blake runs 9.95s to win 100m at Atlanta ATL

Hansle Parchment continues Tokyo preparations at Atlanta American Track League

How and where to watch Atlanta American Track League meeting

How to watch 2021 NACAC U18 and U23 Championships live!

Watch video highlights of Shaunae Miller-Uibo beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on July 9.

Published

Shaunae_Miller-Uibo_2021_USATF_Grand_Prix
Bahmaian sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo Wins the 400 Meter at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix: Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Watch video highlights of Shaunae Miller-Uibo beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Marie Josée Ta Lou in the women’s 200 meters at the 2021 Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday, July 9.

It is still unclear as to which event Miller-Uibo will contest at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer but her victory over some of the leading contenders to win medals at the Games will boost her confidence.

The Olympic 400m champion clocked 22.23 seconds (0.7m/s) to win the event in Monaco on Friday, topping Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast who ran a season’s best of 22.25s for second while Fraser-Pryce clocked 22.48s for third.

Earlier this season Miller-Uibo revealed that she would focus on the 200m, rather than defending her 400m title. The Bahamian had hoped to double up at the Games, but the event schedule isn’t flexible enough for her to give of her best in both disciplines.

The race in Monaco on Friday was the fifth over the distant this season for the 27-year-old (excluding the Boston straightaway contest) and she believes her form is finally coming back after a slight setback to the season with a minor injury.

MORE READ:McLaughlin favorite to win 400m hurdles in latest Tokyo Olympics odds

Her quickest time this season is 22.03s, the fifth-fastest time in her career behind four sub-22 second performances.

Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaica sprint double champion and second fastest this season with a personal best of 21.79s, led early in the race, but faded to third, as both Miller-Uibo and Ta Lou went past her in the closing meters.

