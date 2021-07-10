Where to watch Sotteville World Athletics Continental Tour meeting?

The 2021 Meeting International de Sotteville will take place at the Sotteville Stadium 76, in France on Sunday, July 11, and you can watch the event live broadcast on Athlé TV. The meeting is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour series and is at the bronze level.

Several international athletes will be using the meeting in Sotteville-lès-Rouen as part of their ongoing preparations for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics which will get underway at the end of the month.

How To Watch The World Athletics Continental Tour Meeting

The event is also broadcast live on the athletic TV channel:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Log in to the site: athletv.fr

Create your account while being guided

Click on “My account” in the top right

Unlock the “Athle Premium” offer by entering your FFA license information (if you have one) or pay the subscription at €4.99/month if you are not licensed.

Enjoy the Sotteville-lès-Rouen Meeting from 2:30 p.m. on Sunday!

Summaries and images of the events will also be broadcast on our social networks: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

READ MORE: [Latest results] 2021 Monaco Diamond League meeting

Among the featured athletes set to compete at the meet are French favorites Renaud Lavillenie and Valentin Lavillenie, as well as American Sam Kendricks who will continue their battle in the men’s pole vault competition. Both Renaud and Kendricks enter Sunday’s event with a season’s best of 5.92m.

Meanwhile, the women’s discus throw will see Cuba’s world champion Yaime Perez taking on reigning two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The pair have featured in a three head-to-head battles already this season with Perez coming out on top on two occasions after victories at the 2021 Doha Diamond League Meeting and 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo.

ALSO READ: Featured 2020-2021 Upcoming Meets And Results

However, Perkovic got the better of the Cuban at the Diamond League Meeting in Florence when they last face each other.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 30-year-old Croatian had hinted that the meeting in Florence would likely be her last contest before the Tokyo Olympic Games, but she has decided to add another competition to her calendar which will mostly likely be her final one before depending her title in Japan.