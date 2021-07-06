[Watch video] Thompson-Herah tops Fraser-Pryce in Hungary

Connect with us

Watch video highlights of Elaine Thompson-Herah defeating the in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with 10.71 at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial.

Published

Elaine Thomspn-Herah wins at Istvan Gyulai Memorial
Elaine Thomspn-Herah wins the 100m at Istvan Gyulai Memorial

Elaine Thompson-Herah defeated the in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and set a new seasonal best and meeting record of 10.71 seconds at the 2021 Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Tuesday (6) and you can watch the video highlights. The meeting is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 Rio Olympic sprint double champion, entered the meeting on the back of two third place finishes behind Fraser-Pryce at the Jamaica Olympic Trials last month and after running 11.03 (-1.2ms) seconds to win in Italy on Sunday (4), she returned to remind her rivals that she is prepared to defend her titles in Tokyo later this month.

The winning time for Thompson-Herah on Tuesday improved her previous year best from 10.78s and came 0.01 seconds shy of her personal best time. It was also her seventh sub-11 seconds clocking done with legal wind this season.

Fraser-Pryce, meanwhile, who was at the track early in the morning to prepare for the meeting, finished second in a swift time of 10.82s, which is her third-fastest time of the season.

The multiple world and Olympic champion has now broken 11-seconds six times in 2021.

Ivory Coast 2017 world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou clocked a season’s best of 10.86s for third place, while Nigerian star sprinter Blessing Okagbare ran a seasonal best of 10.89s for fourth place.

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye posted 11.09s to continue her return to form ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

