When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will run from July 23 to August 8, but when will track and field events start? After an extra year of waiting for these Games to get going due to the global COVID-19 pandemic last year, sports fans are beginning to embrace the opportunity to see some of the greatest athletes on show.
However, although we will certainly be enjoying the swimming, soccer, diving, gymnastics, weight-lifting, boxing, and rhythmic gymnastics, among other sporting activities in the early goings, for us, the focus of attention will be track and field.
With this in mind, here is when you can follow the athletics action from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, which will run from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 8.
For the fan in the United States, you can check out the complete television and online streaming options, which will be on NBC and NBCSports.com. For the full schedule visit the Olympic track and field schedule on NBCOlympics.com
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Track and Field Schedule
- Friday, July 30: The men’s 10,000m final; 1st rounds in the men’s 400m hurdles, women’s 100m, mixed 4x400m relay, triple jump, shot put, women’s 800m, women’s 5000m, 3000m steeplechase and more.
- Saturday, July 31: There are some finals on this day, including the women’s 100m, mixed 4x400m relay and men’s discus; preliminary rounds for the women’s 100m hurdles, men’s 100m, 400m hurdles and men’s 800m and more.
- Sunday, Aug. 1: There are some finals on this day, including the men’s 100m, women’s triple jump, women’s shot put and men’s high jump; women’s 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles semifinals, women’s long jump and hammer throw qualifications and more.
- Monday, Aug. 2: There are some finals on this day, including the women’s 100m hurdles, men’s steeplechase, women’s 5000m, men’s long jump and women’s discus; semifinals for the women’s 200m, men’s 400m and women’s 400m hurdles, preliminary rounds and more.
- Tuesday, Aug. 3: There are some finals on this day, including the men’s 400m hurdles, men’s pole vault, women’s long jump, women’s 200m, women’s hammer and women’s 800; semis, preliminary rounds and more.
- Wednesday, Aug. 4: There are some finals on this day, including the men’s 200m, women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 800m, women’s steeplechase and men’s hammer; semifinals, 1st rounds and more.
- Thursday, Aug. 5: There are some finals on this day, including the men’s shot put, men’s triple jump, women’s pole vault, men’s 110mH and men’s 400m; heptathlon 800m and decathlon 1500m; and more.
- Friday, Aug. 6: There are mostly finals on this day, including the 4x100m relays for both men and women, the men’s 5K, women’s 1500m, women’s 400m, women’s javelin, women’s 20km walk and men’s 50km walk; and more.
- Saturday, Aug. 7: This is an all finals penultimate day which will start with the women’s marathon in the morning session and finals in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, women’s high jump, men’s 1500m, women’s 10,000m and men’s javelin.
- Sunday, Aug. 8: The men’s marathon race will close out the Tokyo Olympics.