When will track and field begin at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will run from July 23 to August 8, but when will track and field events start? After an extra year of waiting for these Games to get going due to the global COVID-19 pandemic last year, sports fans are beginning to embrace the opportunity to see some of the greatest athletes on show.

However, although we will certainly be enjoying the swimming, soccer, diving, gymnastics, weight-lifting, boxing, and rhythmic gymnastics, among other sporting activities in the early goings, for us, the focus of attention will be track and field.

With this in mind, here is when you can follow the athletics action from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, which will run from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 8.

For the fan in the United States, you can check out the complete television and online streaming options, which will be on NBC and NBCSports.com. For the full schedule visit the Olympic track and field schedule on NBCOlympics.com

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Track and Field Schedule