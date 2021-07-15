World champion Lasitskene clears 2.00m SB to win at 2021 Motonet GP

World champion Mariya Lasitskene continued her preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, with a season-best clearance of 2.00m to win the women’s high jump at the 2021 Motonet GP – Area Permit Meeting in Joensuu, Finland, on Wednesday (14).

Lasitskene, the three-time world champion in the high jump (2015, 2017, 2019), enjoyed a very good series leading up to her winning clearance after going over 1.82m, 1.85m, 1.88m, 1.91m, 1.96m and 2.00m at the first time of asking.

The Russian was going over two-meters for the second time overall this season after she also cleared 2.00m for a seasonal best during the indoor campaign.

Lasitskene made three attempts at 2.04m but was unsuccessful at going over a height which would have matched her fourth highest mark of her career behind her personal best of 2.06m, done in Lausanne in 2017 and repeated in Ostrava in 2019.

The 28-year-old who was among the Russian athletes receiving approval from the World Athletics to compete internationally as a neutral athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, is ranked No. 4 in the world this year with her clearance at 2021 Motonet GP on Wednesday. She will be hunting her first Olympic title at the Tokyo Games.

The women’s high jump competition at the Olympics start on August 5.

Click here for complete results from the 2021 Motonet GP.