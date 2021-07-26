World leading marks ahead of Tokyo 2020 track and field start

As we prepare for the start of track and field action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this week, the following are the world-leading times ahead of this summer’s illustrious event in Japan.
Six world record times head the list of world best for 2021, including the fastest times ever ran in both the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles races. World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway with his 46.70 seconds and American world silver medalist Sydney McLaughlin who became the first woman to run sub-52 seconds in the 400m hurdles with her record-setting mark of 51.90s at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, will lead the list of competitors in their respective disciplines.
The men’s Shot Put world record of 23.37m by USA’s Ryan Crouser could improve even longer if the champion continues to show the same kind of form he’s been displaying so far this season.
Another world record and world leading time that stands out heading into Tokyo 2020 is the women’s 10,000m run with Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey currently owning the best-ever mark at 29:01.03. She had eclipsed a mark that only last a couple of days after Dutch legend Sifan Hassan had run 29:06.82 to set a world record two days before.
MEN’S WORLD LEADING MARKS
100 9.77 Trayvon Bromell USA
200 19.74 Noah Lyles USA
400 43.85 Randolph Ross USA
600 1:14.79 Mohamed Ali Gouaned ALG
800 1:42.91 Nijel Amos BOT
1000 2:15.81 Robert Farken GER
1500 3:28.28 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN
Mile 3:48.37 Stewart McSweyn AUS
3000 7:26.25 Yomif Kejelcha ETH
5000 12:48.45 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR
10000 26:33.93 Jacob Kiplimo UGA
5K 13:13 Joshua Cheptegei UGA
10K 27:50 Daniel Simiyu KEN
HM 59:35 Kibiwott Kandie KEN; Felix Kipkoech KEN
Mar 2:02:57 Titus Ekiru KEN
3000S 8:07.75 Lamecha Girma ETH
110H 12.81 Grant Holloway USA
400H 46.70 WR Karsten Warholm NOR
HJ 2.37 Ilya Ivanyuk RUS
HJ 2.37 Maksim Nedasekau BLR
PV 6.10 Armand Duplantis SWE
LJ 8.60 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE
TJ 17.92 Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR
SP 23.37 WR Ryan Crouser USA
DT 71.40 Daniel Ståhl SWE
HT 82.98 Paweł Fajdek POL
JT 96.29 Johannes Vetter GER
Dec 8995 Damian Warner CAN
3000W 11:19.83 Dominik Černý SVK
5000W 18:39.08 Evan Dunfee CAN
10000W 38:39.72 Evan Dunfee CAN
20000W 1:20:13.68 Caio Bonfim BRA
5W 19:51 Salih Korkmaz TUR
10W 38:10 Vasiliy Mizinov RUS
20W 1:16:54 Wang Kaihua CHN
50W 3:38:42 Satoshi Maruo JPN
4×100 38.20 TURKEY
4×400 2:59.21 N. Carolina A&t MIX NATIONALS
WOMEN’S WORLD LEADING MARKS
100 10.63 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM
200 21.61 Gabby Thomas USA
400 48.54 Christine Mboma NAM
600 1:26.61 Audrey Werro SUI
600 1:26.61 Christina Hering GER
800 1:56.07 Athing Mu USA
1000 2:34.71 Mary Moraa KEN
1500 3:51.07 Faith Kipyegon KEN
Mile 4:27.20 Kate Grace USA
3000 8:27.49 Beatrice Chebet KEN
5000 14:13.32 Gudaf Tsegay ETH
10000 29:01.03 WR Letesenbet Gidey ETH
5K 14:41 Beth Potter GBR
10K 30:33 Eva Cherono KEN
HM 1:04:02 WR Ruth Chepngetich KEN
Mar 2:19:35 Hiwot Gebrekidan ETH
3000S 9:00.67 Norah Tanui KEN
100H 12.32 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR
400H 51.90 WR Sydney McLaughlin USA
HJ 2.03 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR
PV 4.95 Katie Nageotte USA
LJ 7.17 Ese Brume NGR
TJ 15.43 Yulimar Rojas VEN
SP 20.39 Gong Lijiao CHN
DT 70.22 Jorinde van Klinken NED
HT 80.31 DeAnna Price USA
JT 71.40 Maria Andrejczyk POL
Hep 6703 Annie Kunz USA
3000W 11:43.56 Rita Coelho POR
5000W 20:50.03 Chahineze Nasri TUN
10000W 43:20.38 Valentina Trapletti ITA
20000W 1:29:24.61 Glenda Estefanía Morejón ECU
5W 21:47 Anastasiya Podyachikh RUS
10W 43:20 Jiang Jinyan CHN
20W 1:23:49 WR Yang Jiayu CHN
50W 4:03:07 Margarita Nikiforova RUS
4×100 42.38 GERMANY
4×400 3:22.34 Texas A&M MIX NATIONALS