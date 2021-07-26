World leading marks ahead of Tokyo 2020 track and field start

As we prepare for the start of track and field action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this week, the following are the world-leading times ahead of this summer’s illustrious event in Japan.

Six world record times head the list of world best for 2021, including the fastest times ever ran in both the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles races. World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway with his 46.70 seconds and American world silver medalist Sydney McLaughlin who became the first woman to run sub-52 seconds in the 400m hurdles with her record-setting mark of 51.90s at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, will lead the list of competitors in their respective disciplines.

The men’s Shot Put world record of 23.37m by USA’s Ryan Crouser could improve even longer if the champion continues to show the same kind of form he’s been displaying so far this season.

Another world record and world leading time that stands out heading into Tokyo 2020 is the women’s 10,000m run with Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey currently owning the best-ever mark at 29:01.03. She had eclipsed a mark that only last a couple of days after Dutch legend Sifan Hassan had run 29:06.82 to set a world record two days before.

MEN’S WORLD LEADING MARKS

100 9.77 Trayvon Bromell USA

200 19.74 Noah Lyles USA

400 43.85 Randolph Ross USA

600 1:14.79 Mohamed Ali Gouaned ALG

800 1:42.91 Nijel Amos BOT

1000 2:15.81 Robert Farken GER

1500 3:28.28 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN

Mile 3:48.37 Stewart McSweyn AUS

3000 7:26.25 Yomif Kejelcha ETH

5000 12:48.45 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

10000 26:33.93 Jacob Kiplimo UGA

5K 13:13 Joshua Cheptegei UGA

10K 27:50 Daniel Simiyu KEN

HM 59:35 Kibiwott Kandie KEN; Felix Kipkoech KEN

Mar 2:02:57 Titus Ekiru KEN

3000S 8:07.75 Lamecha Girma ETH

110H 12.81 Grant Holloway USA

400H 46.70 WR Karsten Warholm NOR

HJ 2.37 Ilya Ivanyuk RUS

HJ 2.37 Maksim Nedasekau BLR

PV 6.10 Armand Duplantis SWE

LJ 8.60 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE

TJ 17.92 Pedro Pablo Pichardo POR

SP 23.37 WR Ryan Crouser USA

DT 71.40 Daniel Ståhl SWE

HT 82.98 Paweł Fajdek POL

JT 96.29 Johannes Vetter GER

Dec 8995 Damian Warner CAN

3000W 11:19.83 Dominik Černý SVK

5000W 18:39.08 Evan Dunfee CAN

10000W 38:39.72 Evan Dunfee CAN

20000W 1:20:13.68 Caio Bonfim BRA

5W 19:51 Salih Korkmaz TUR

10W 38:10 Vasiliy Mizinov RUS

20W 1:16:54 Wang Kaihua CHN

50W 3:38:42 Satoshi Maruo JPN

4×100 38.20 TURKEY

4×400 2:59.21 N. Carolina A&t MIX NATIONALS

WOMEN’S WORLD LEADING MARKS

100 10.63 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM

200 21.61 Gabby Thomas USA

400 48.54 Christine Mboma NAM

600 1:26.61 Audrey Werro SUI

600 1:26.61 Christina Hering GER

800 1:56.07 Athing Mu USA

1000 2:34.71 Mary Moraa KEN

1500 3:51.07 Faith Kipyegon KEN

Mile 4:27.20 Kate Grace USA

3000 8:27.49 Beatrice Chebet KEN

5000 14:13.32 Gudaf Tsegay ETH

10000 29:01.03 WR Letesenbet Gidey ETH

5K 14:41 Beth Potter GBR

10K 30:33 Eva Cherono KEN

HM 1:04:02 WR Ruth Chepngetich KEN

Mar 2:19:35 Hiwot Gebrekidan ETH

3000S 9:00.67 Norah Tanui KEN

100H 12.32 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR

400H 51.90 WR Sydney McLaughlin USA

HJ 2.03 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR

PV 4.95 Katie Nageotte USA

LJ 7.17 Ese Brume NGR

TJ 15.43 Yulimar Rojas VEN

SP 20.39 Gong Lijiao CHN

DT 70.22 Jorinde van Klinken NED

HT 80.31 DeAnna Price USA

JT 71.40 Maria Andrejczyk POL

Hep 6703 Annie Kunz USA

3000W 11:43.56 Rita Coelho POR

5000W 20:50.03 Chahineze Nasri TUN

10000W 43:20.38 Valentina Trapletti ITA

20000W 1:29:24.61 Glenda Estefanía Morejón ECU

5W 21:47 Anastasiya Podyachikh RUS

10W 43:20 Jiang Jinyan CHN

20W 1:23:49 WR Yang Jiayu CHN

50W 4:03:07 Margarita Nikiforova RUS

4×100 42.38 GERMANY

4×400 3:22.34 Texas A&M MIX NATIONALS