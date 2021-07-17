Yohan Blake to line up in 200m at LA American Track League meeting

LOS ANGELES — Yohan Blake will continue his preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games with a 200m race at the American Track League meeting being held at Trabuco Hills High School in California, on Sunday, July 18. Watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on ESPN2 and on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Blake, who won the 100m at the last American Track League meeting in Atlanta with a time of 9.95 seconds earlier this month, will hope to improve on his season’s best of 20.18 seconds, which he used to finish second at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials last month.

READ MORE: Yohan Blake runs 9.95s to win 100m at Atlanta ATL

The 31-year-old is rounding into good form at the right time and he is confident about his chances of winning a medal at the upcoming Olympic Games. In fact, the 2011 world 100m champion said he was preparing to win a medal in Tokyo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is my final Olympic Games and I am not leaving without a medal,” he said confidently after his winning performance in Atlanta on July 9.

In Los Angeles on Sunday, Blake, the double silver medalist in the 100 and 200m at the 2012 London Games, will come up against three-time Jamaican champion Rasheed Dwyer who will make his Olympic debut.

Dwyer who defeated Blake at the Jamaica Trials will also be aiming to improve on his season’s best of 20.17s which he used to win in Kingston.

MORE: SEC and LSU Olympic bound track and field representatives

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the American Track League meeting in Atlanta, Dwyer clocked 20.62s for a distant second place behind USA’s Kyree King.

Another Jamaican lining up in the event on Sunday is Jazeel Murphy.

The 27-year-old is coming off a personal best performance of 20.56s at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials, although he failed to make the final.

Canadian Brendon Rodney who will join Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse in the 200m in Tokyo, will aim to better his current season’s best performance of 20.49s. The 29-year-old won the bronze medal with Canada’s 4x100m team at the 2016 Rio Games.