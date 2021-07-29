Connect with us

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts looking to advance in women's triple jump
American Sam Kendricks to miss Tokyo 2020 Games with COVID-19

Athing Mu ready to take on 800m world best at Tokyo 2020

Warholm, Benjamin start 400m hurdles title hunt: How to watch day one live

Joella Lloyd leads women's 100m preliminary round entrants

Day 1: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start lists, schedule, how to watch live
Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas
Shanieka Ricketts and Yulimar Rojas together at Doha 2019

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts looking to advance in women’s triple jump

Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts are strong gold medal favorites in the women’s triple jump and the pair will open competition at Tokyo 2020 Friday.

Published

Overwhelming medal favorites Yulimar Rojas and Shanieka Ricketts will hope to secure passages into the final of the women’s triple jump when they line up in the qualifying round competition on Thursday’s Day One on the track and field schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Click here for the Startlist

What time is the women’s triple jump in Tokyo?

The qualifying round of the women’s triple jump will take place in the evening session in Tokyo on the first day, but fans in the United States will see the action at 6:05 am ET on Friday morning.

Rojas, the two-time world champion in 2017 and 2019, will have her eyes on the long-standing world record of 15.50m, set by Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets in 1995, but she will more than likely save the big efforts for the final and concentrate more on the 14.40m mark for automatic qualification to the final.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

The Venezuelan will compete in Group A where she will take on the likes of Jamaican two-time Commonwealth Games champion Kimberly Williams, reigning Olympic champion Caterine Ibargüen of Colombia, London 2012 bronze medalist Olha Saladukha, Spain’s Ana Peleteiro, and American Keturah Orji.

Shanieka Ricketts hopes for easy progress

Meanwhile, Shanieka Ricketts, the second-best jumper in the world this season with a personal-best mark of 14.98m, will compete in Group B of the event.

The Jamaican world silver medalist from Doha 2019 is in the shape of her life, according to her coach and husband, and I am expecting her to do like Rojas and exert as little energy as possible in obtaining the 14.40m automatic qualification mark for the final.

Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan has competed sparingly this season and has only done 13.58m in her lone outdoor performance this term, but she has the experience at major championships, having won the gold medal in the event at London 2012, the silver medal at Beijing 2008, and a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

Cuban Liadagmis Povea, Portugal’s Patricia Mamona, and Núbia Soares of Brazil are also set to compete in Group A.

The qualification round of the women’s triple jump will take place in the evening session of the first day, which is Friday morning USA time.

