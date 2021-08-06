2021 Sir Walter Miler Results: Beamish and Norris captured respective titles

Results from the 2021 Sir Walter Miler men’s and women’s race, as Geordie Beamish and Josette Norris claimed the respective titles in front of a large and friendly gathering at the Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC, on Friday, August 6.

Norris won the women’s race against a solid field after she stopped the clock at a world-leading time of 4:25.92, as nine women ran sub-4:30 mile on the day. Norris’ winning time improved the previous 2021 world best of 4:27.20 by another American, Kate Grace.

In fact, the top four finishers on the women’s side at the 2021 Sir Walter Miler on Friday were inside the previous world-leading time.

Nikki Hiltz ran 4:26.48 for second place, Sage Hurta was timed at 4:26.76 for third, while Amy-Eloise Markovc finished fourth in 4:27.13.

The other women inside the 4:30 mark were Rebecca Mehra (4:27.95), Abbey Cooper (4:29.00), Michaela Meyer (4:29.16), Eleanor Fulton (4:29.46) and Grace Barnett (4:29.88).

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Beamish ran 3:54.92 to secure the victory and pulled nine others under the four-minute barrier.

The New Zealander who previously owned an outdoor PB of 3:59.13, smashed that mark easily to move to No. 13 in the world this year.

Vince Ciattei ran 3:55.28 for second place, while Sam Prakel was third in 3:55.33 and Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot took fourth in 3:55.52.

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results

Event 3 Women 1 Mile Run Elite Finals

1 Norris, Josette Reebok Boston TC 4:25.92, 2 Hiltz, Nikki adidas 4:26.48, 3 Hurta, Sage On Athletics Club 4:26.76, 4 Markovc, Amy-Eloise Reebok Boston TC 4:27.13, 5 Mehra, Rebecca Oiselle Littlewing 4:27.95, 6 Cooper, Abbey New Balance 4:29.00, 7 Meyer, Michaela Unattached 4:29.16, 8 Fulton, Eleanor Unattached 4:29.46, 9 Barnett, Grace Asics Mammoth Tc 4:29.88, 10 Infield, Emily Nike Bowerman TC 4:30.21 11 Eccleston, Amanda Brooks 4:30.72 12 Jennings, Gabbi adidas / Team Bo 4:32.19, 13 George, Sammy Tracksmith 4:32.25, 14 Henes, Elly adidas 4:32.84, 15 Johnson, Sinclaire Nike Bowerman TC 4:33.80, 16 Vaughn, Sara &mother 4:34.81, 17 Cash, Alli Asics 4:36.32 — Richards, Emily Hoka One One DNF

Event 4 Men 1 Mile Run Elite Finals

1 Beamish, Geordie On Athletics Club 3:54.92, 2 Ciattei, Vince Nike Oregon TC 3:55.28, 3 Prakel, Sam adidas 3:55.33, 4 Philibert-Thiboutot, New Balance 3:55.52, 5 Engels, Craig Nike 3:56.00, 6 Suliman, Waleed Brooks 3:56.78, 7 Holt, Eric Empire Elite Tc 3:57.70, 8 Dinger, Tai Unattached 3:57.72, 9 Harris, Isaiah Nike 3:58.30, 10 Simbassa, Biya Under Armour 3:58.71, 11 Berriatua, Joey adidas / Tinman 4:00.80, 12 Stanovsek, Mick Melbourne Univ TC 4:05.68, 13 Reniewicki, John Under Armour 4:05.89 — Andrews, Robby adidas DNF