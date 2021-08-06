Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results: Beamish and Norris captured respective titles
Advertisement

Main News

Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist

Main News

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins Tokyo Olympic marathon gold

Just In Main News

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

Main News

Where does Athing Mu rank on women's 800m all-time list?

Main News

Fraser-Pryce: We wanted to win for Thompson-Herah
Geordie-Beamish-2021 Sir Walter Miler
Geordie Beamish (center) wins the men's 2021 Sir Walter Miler race

Main News

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results: Beamish and Norris captured respective titles

Report and results from the 2021 Sir Walter Miler as Geordie Beamish and Josette Norris won the men’s and women’s race, respectively on Friday (6).

Published

Results from the 2021 Sir Walter Miler men’s and women’s race, as Geordie Beamish and Josette Norris claimed the respective titles in front of a large and friendly gathering at the Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC, on Friday, August 6.

Norris won the women’s race against a solid field after she stopped the clock at a world-leading time of 4:25.92, as nine women ran sub-4:30 mile on the day. Norris’ winning time improved the previous 2021 world best of 4:27.20 by another American, Kate Grace.

In fact, the top four finishers on the women’s side at the 2021 Sir Walter Miler on Friday were inside the previous world-leading time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

Nikki Hiltz ran 4:26.48 for second place, Sage Hurta was timed at 4:26.76 for third, while Amy-Eloise Markovc finished fourth in 4:27.13.

The other women inside the 4:30 mark were Rebecca Mehra (4:27.95), Abbey Cooper (4:29.00), Michaela Meyer (4:29.16), Eleanor Fulton (4:29.46) and Grace Barnett (4:29.88).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Beamish ran 3:54.92 to secure the victory and pulled nine others under the four-minute barrier.

The New Zealander who previously owned an outdoor PB of 3:59.13, smashed that mark easily to move to No. 13 in the world this year.

Vince Ciattei ran 3:55.28 for second place, while Sam Prakel was third in 3:55.33 and Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot took fourth in 3:55.52.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results

Event 3 Women 1 Mile Run Elite Finals
1 Norris, Josette Reebok Boston TC 4:25.92, 2 Hiltz, Nikki adidas 4:26.48, 3 Hurta, Sage On Athletics Club 4:26.76, 4 Markovc, Amy-Eloise Reebok Boston TC 4:27.13, 5 Mehra, Rebecca Oiselle Littlewing 4:27.95, 6 Cooper, Abbey New Balance 4:29.00, 7 Meyer, Michaela Unattached 4:29.16, 8 Fulton, Eleanor Unattached 4:29.46, 9 Barnett, Grace Asics Mammoth Tc 4:29.88, 10 Infield, Emily Nike Bowerman TC 4:30.21 11 Eccleston, Amanda Brooks 4:30.72 12 Jennings, Gabbi adidas / Team Bo 4:32.19, 13 George, Sammy Tracksmith 4:32.25, 14 Henes, Elly adidas 4:32.84, 15 Johnson, Sinclaire Nike Bowerman TC 4:33.80, 16 Vaughn, Sara &mother 4:34.81, 17 Cash, Alli Asics 4:36.32 — Richards, Emily Hoka One One DNF

Event 4 Men 1 Mile Run Elite Finals

1 Beamish, Geordie On Athletics Club 3:54.92, 2 Ciattei, Vince Nike Oregon TC 3:55.28, 3 Prakel, Sam adidas 3:55.33, 4 Philibert-Thiboutot, New Balance 3:55.52, 5 Engels, Craig Nike 3:56.00, 6 Suliman, Waleed Brooks 3:56.78, 7 Holt, Eric Empire Elite Tc 3:57.70, 8 Dinger, Tai Unattached 3:57.72, 9 Harris, Isaiah Nike 3:58.30, 10 Simbassa, Biya Under Armour 3:58.71, 11 Berriatua, Joey adidas / Tinman 4:00.80, 12 Stanovsek, Mick Melbourne Univ TC 4:05.68, 13 Reniewicki, John Under Armour 4:05.89 — Andrews, Robby adidas DNF

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley poor 4x100 baton exchange at Tokyo 2020 Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley poor 4x100 baton exchange at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Carl Lewis says USA men’s 4x100m ‘look worse than AAU kids’

Carl Lewis calls the performance of the USA men's 4x100m relay team "embarrassment, and completely unacceptable" after it failed to qualify for the final.

2 days ago
Jamaica-4x100-relay-tokyo-2020 Jamaica-4x100-relay-tokyo-2020

Main News

Jamaica quickest, USA fails to make men’s 4x100m final

Jamaica runs 37.82 to qualify as the fastest in the men's 4x100m relay, but the USA will not be in the final at the...

2 days ago
Women-4x100m-Tokyo-2020 Women-4x100m-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Britain, USA, Jamaica advanced to women’s 4x100m final

The top three medal frontrunners, USA, Jamaica and Great Britain all qualified for the final of the women's 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 on...

2 days ago
Wojciech-Nowicki-of-Poland-wins-gold-Tokyo-2020 Wojciech-Nowicki-of-Poland-wins-gold-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Olympic Games-Wojciech Nowicki adds to Poland success with hammer gold

Wojciech Nowicki won the men's hammer throw gold medal to add to Poland's success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday's day six.

3 days ago