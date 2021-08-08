Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Bahrain runner Sadik Mikhou suspended for blood transfusion
Advertisement

Main News

Faith Kipyegon now leads Sifan Hassan in head-to-head 1500m clashes

Main News

Watch Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over water bottles during marathon

Main News

2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

Main News

Neeraj Chopra an instant national icon for India after javelin Olympic gold

Main News

Tokyo Olympic men's 1500m results; Ingebrigtsen finally beats Cheruiyot
Latest Track and Field News
Latest Track and Field News

Main News

Bahrain runner Sadik Mikhou suspended for blood transfusion

Alsadik Mikhou has been provisionally suspended for receiving a blood transfusion from track and field for receiving a blood transfusion at Tokyo 2020.

Published

TOKYO – Bahrain’s middle-distance runner Sadik Mikhou has been provisionally suspended for receiving a blood transfusion during the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Sunday (8).

The 31-year-old provided a sample the day before he raced in the heats of the men’s 1500m on Tuesday, which the ITA revealed has returned an “adverse analytical finding for homologous blood transfusion.”

“The sample was collected by the ITA under the Testing Authority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on 2 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on 6 August 2021,” the ITA said in a statement on its website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The athlete, who participated in the heats of the Men’s 1500m Round 1 of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on 3 August 2021 without qualifying for the semi-finals, has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division.”

The International Testing Agency also revealed that Mikhou has the right to request the testing of a ‘B’ sample.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample,” the statement continued.

“Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceeding.”

Mikhou failed to advance from his heat of the 1500m last week after he finished eighth in a time of 3:42.87.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bahrain runner is now the third athlete to fail a doping test at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

His news followed that of Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and Kenyan 100m runner Mark Otieno Odhiambo were both previously suspended for drug violations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Faith-Kipyegon-and-Sifan-Hassan-in-Tokyo-2020 Faith-Kipyegon-and-Sifan-Hassan-in-Tokyo-2020

Main News

Faith Kipyegon now leads Sifan Hassan in head-to-head 1500m clashes

Sifan Hassan trails Faith Kipyegon 8-6 in head-to-head clashes in the women's 1500m after the Kenyan retained her Olympic Games title in Tokyo.

26 mins ago
Morhad Amdouni of France Morhad Amdouni of France

Main News

Watch Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over water bottles during marathon

Is this cheating? Watch as Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over a row of water bottles at the hydration stations during the Olympic marathon.

6 hours ago
India-javelin-thrower-Javelin-thrower-Neeraj-Chopra India-javelin-thrower-Javelin-thrower-Neeraj-Chopra

Main News

Neeraj Chopra an instant national icon for India after javelin Olympic gold

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became an instant national icon after becoming India's first-ever athletics gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics.

10 hours ago
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics

Main News

Tokyo Olympic men’s 1500m results; Ingebrigtsen finally beats Cheruiyot

Report and results of the men's 1500m as Jakob Ingebrigtsen finally defeated Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot and go 1-10 in the 11 clashes over 1500m.

20 hours ago