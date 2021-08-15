Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Briana Williams joins Jamaican teammates in Prefontaine Classic 100m
Advertisement

Main News

Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International

Main News

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

Main News

World Athletics U20 Championships moved a day later, how to watch live

Main News

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic
Briana-Williams-of-Jamaica-at-Tokyo-2020
Briana Williams of Jamaica at Tokyo 2020 before the women's 4x100m relay starts

Main News

Briana Williams joins Jamaican teammates in Prefontaine Classic 100m

Briana Williams joins Jamaica teammates Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic.

Published

Olympic gold medalist Briana Williams has been added to the stellar lineup for the women’s 100 meters for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic. The 46th Prefontaine Classic is part of the Wanda Diamond League track and field series and will be held on August 20 and 21 at Hayward Field.

Williams, the leadoff runner on the Jamaican 4x100m relay team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this month, has had some very good performances so far this season and was only kept off the Jamaican individual 100m team by the three women who finished with the gold, silver and bronze medals at the Games.

The 19-year-old who is the youngest in the field will be making her Wanda Diamond League debut.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

She is still eligible to compete at the World U20 Championships, but her coach Ato Boldon revealed prior to the start of the season that the American-born Jamaican will only concentrate on the senior events.

At age 16, Williams became the youngest ever to win the 100 and 200 sprint double in the World U20 Championships in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Eugene, at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, Williams who owns a personal best of 10.97 seconds, which leads the world U20 list this year, will face eight other runners with personal bests faster than 11-seconds.

Leading the list of entrants is double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who ran an Olympic record of 10.61 seconds to win the gold medal in Tokyo. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the silver and bronze medal winners behind Thompson-Herah in Japan, will also join the starters.

American Sha’Carri Richardson is also among the starters in the world-class field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click here for more information and earlier results from the Prefontaine Classic

Women’s 100 MetersPersonal Best
Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica)10.61 
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)10.63 
Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)10.72 
Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)10.76 
Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Côte d’Ivoire)10.78 
Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland)10.95 
Javianne Oliver (USA)10.96 
Briana Williams (Jamaica)10.97 
Teahna Daniels (USA)10.98
In this article:,,,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson to battle at 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League.

2 days ago
Trayvon Bromell at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Trayvon Bromell at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Main News

De Grasse v Bromell in 2021 Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m

Andre De Grasse, Trayvon Bromell and Justin Gatlin are among the men confirmed for the 100m at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic - Diamond League.

2 days ago
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the 100m at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the 100m at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Main News

Olympic champion Jacobs no longer on Prefontaine Classic 100m list

Lamont Marcell Jacobs is not among the starters anymore for the men's 100m at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting.

2 days ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal Elaine Thompson-Herah dominates Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 200m gold medal

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson will battle again in the 100m at the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

5 days ago