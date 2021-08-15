Briana Williams joins Jamaican teammates in Prefontaine Classic 100m

Olympic gold medalist Briana Williams has been added to the stellar lineup for the women’s 100 meters for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic. The 46th Prefontaine Classic is part of the Wanda Diamond League track and field series and will be held on August 20 and 21 at Hayward Field.

Williams, the leadoff runner on the Jamaican 4x100m relay team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this month, has had some very good performances so far this season and was only kept off the Jamaican individual 100m team by the three women who finished with the gold, silver and bronze medals at the Games.

The 19-year-old who is the youngest in the field will be making her Wanda Diamond League debut.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

She is still eligible to compete at the World U20 Championships, but her coach Ato Boldon revealed prior to the start of the season that the American-born Jamaican will only concentrate on the senior events.

At age 16, Williams became the youngest ever to win the 100 and 200 sprint double in the World U20 Championships in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Eugene, at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, Williams who owns a personal best of 10.97 seconds, which leads the world U20 list this year, will face eight other runners with personal bests faster than 11-seconds.

Leading the list of entrants is double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who ran an Olympic record of 10.61 seconds to win the gold medal in Tokyo. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the silver and bronze medal winners behind Thompson-Herah in Japan, will also join the starters.

American Sha’Carri Richardson is also among the starters in the world-class field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click here for more information and earlier results from the Prefontaine Classic