Butler Bulldogs cross country 2021 schedule

Butler’s cross country schedule includes several of the nation’s most prestigious meets in addition to four opportunities for the Bulldogs to run on the local Northview Church course in Carmel, Ind., as coach Matt Roe announced the 2021 slate. Men’s Schedule | Women’s Schedule



“We have a strong schedule this fall that will position and prepare our program to compete at the highest level,” Roe stated. “Our squads are competing in arguably the two deepest regular-season meets in the country.

“We are also hosting the BIG EAST Championships, and we have two regular-season home meets as well. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

The Bulldogs will take what have become almost annual trips to participate against some of the nation’s best teams at the Joe Piane Invitational (at Notre Dame Oct. 1) and the Nuttycombe Invitational (at Wisconsin Oct. 15).



The Bulldogs open the 2021 schedule on Friday, Sept. 3, hosting the Butler Twilight at the Northview Church Course. The course in Carmel, Ind., will be the site of two other meets leading up to the BIG EAST Championships Oct. 29. The course last hosted the conference meet in 2018.



IUPUI will host the Jaguar Invitational in Carmel on Sept. 10, while Butler will welcome a field for the Stan Lyons Bulldog Invitational one week prior (Oct. 22) to the BIG EAST Championships.

With an eye on preparing for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional, the Bulldogs are slated to run in the Hoosier Invitational on the Indiana University campus Nov. 5. The Great Lakes Regional will be contested in Evansville one week later (Nov. 12).



Florida State will host the 2021 NCAA Championships in Tallahassee Nov. 20.



Butler’s men are coming off a BIG EAST title and a 13th-place finish at the most recent NCAA Championships, which were contested in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Five of the seven Bulldogs who ran in the NCAA Championships return for the 2021 campaign.



The Bulldog women were fourth at the BIG EAST Championships, one year after taking the team title (2019). All 10 Bulldogs who crossed the finish line at the BIG EAST Championships return for 2021.