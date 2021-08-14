Connect with us

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season
Colorado cross country
Mark Wetmore and senior runner Rachel McArthur during a press conference

The Colorado cross country program has announced its schedule and here are the meets along with the interview from the head coach Mark Wetmore.

Published

BOULDER — The 2021 Colorado cross country program has announced its schedule for the season and the Buffaloes are looking forward to the campaign.

Colorado will open its year on September 3 in Cheyenne, at the Wyoming Invitational before traveling to Stillwater in Oklahoma, for the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree on September 18.

Next for the Buffs will be the NCAA Pre-National Invitational on October 15 in Tallahassee, Fla., before the postseason gets underway.
 
The Pac-12 Cross Country Championships is set for October 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and for the fifth consecutive year, it will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network.
 
The Buffaloes have two weeks off before returning to the state of Utah for the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, November 12 in Provo, Utah. BYU will host the meet at East Bay Golf Course. The top two teams in each race will automatically advance to the NCAA Championship, November 20 in Tallahassee, Fla., as Florida State will host the meet for the first time.

Head coach Mark Wetmore is hoping that things will return to normal this campaign and he spoke alongside senior runner Rachel McArthur.

Click Here For Complete Schedule

“Here we go again, hopefully, with a more normal year, and a more normal cross country season. I don’t know if we did this a year ago,” Wetmore said.

“But from March of ’20, until now, it’s been an unpredictable and unimaginable, strange year, culminating with a cross country with a ’20 cross country season in March of ’21; which none of us were thrilled with.

“Is that okay, Rach, to say that? But we weren’t totally thrilled with how we did in March of ’21. And so now we get to redo I guess, a few months later, six months later, anyway. We’re ready.

“Rachel was our number one runner throughout most of the fall last year, led our team in almost all of our races, so she will speak some. She’ll answer your questions about the women’s team. I can help a little bit with the men if you want.”

