Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule, watch live

The following is the schedule, start list and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 1 of the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 on Wednesday. All times listed below are in local time in Nairobi, Kenya, which can be converted to Eastern Standard time zone by clicking here.

The morning session on the first day of competition in Nairobi will get going at 9:00 am local time, which is 2:00 am EST. Please remember to use the link above to see the conversion.

READ MORE: How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wednesday’s opening day of action will include three finals – the mix 4x400m relay, which was one of the highlighted events at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, the women’s pole vault, and the men’s 3000m race. All three finals will take place during the afternoon session.

The men’s and women’s 100m and 400m heats and semifinals will also take place on Day 1, along with the men’s Hammer and Javelin Throw Qualification rounds.

MORNING SESSION

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LOCAL TIME SEX EVENT ROUND Start list 09:00 am X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 09:08 am M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification – Group A Startlist 09:25 am W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon Startlist 09:35 am W 100 Metres Heats Startlist 09:47 am M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification Startlist 10:15 am W High Jump Heptathlon Startlist 10:20 am M 100 Metres Heats Startlist 10:25 am M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification – Group B Startlist 11:15 am W 400 Metres Heats Startlist 11:40 am M 400 Metres Heats Startlist