Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule, watch live
Olympic record-breakers Thompson-Herah, Warholm set for Brussels DL

How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

I am not a drug cheat says British sprinter CJ Ujah

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule

Marvin Bracy flashes to 9.85 to win Ed Murphey Classic 100m
Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule, watch live

World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule Day 1 schedule, startlist and how to watch live stream coverage on Wednesday. Don’t miss it!

Published

The following is the schedule, start list and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 1 of the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 on Wednesday. All times listed below are in local time in Nairobi, Kenya, which can be converted to Eastern Standard time zone by clicking here.

The morning session on the first day of competition in Nairobi will get going at 9:00 am local time, which is 2:00 am EST. Please remember to use the link above to see the conversion.

READ MORE: How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

Wednesday’s opening day of action will include three finals – the mix 4x400m relay, which was one of the highlighted events at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, the women’s pole vault, and the men’s 3000m race. All three finals will take place during the afternoon session.

The men’s and women’s 100m and 400m heats and semifinals will also take place on Day 1, along with the men’s Hammer and Javelin Throw Qualification rounds.

MORNING SESSION

LOCAL TIMESEXEVENTROUNDStart list
09:00 amX4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
09:08 amMHammer Throw (6kg)Qualification – Group AStartlist
09:25 amW100 Metres HurdlesHeptathlonStartlist
09:35 amW100 MetresHeatsStartlist
09:47 amMShot Put (6kg)QualificationStartlist
10:15 amWHigh JumpHeptathlonStartlist
10:20 amM100 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:25 amMHammer Throw (6kg)Qualification – Group BStartlist
11:15 amW400 MetresHeatsStartlist
11:40 amM400 MetresHeatsStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION

LOCAL TIMESEXEVENTROUNDStartlist
16:00WPole VaultFinalStartlist
16:05WShot PutHeptathlonStartlist
16:10W100 MetresSemi-Final
16:14MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
16:40M100 MetresSemi-Final
17:05MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
17:15X4×400 Metres RelayFinal
17:35W200 MetresHeptathlon
17:45M3000 MetresFinalStartlist
