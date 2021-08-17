Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule, watch live

The following is the schedule, start list and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 1 of the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 on Wednesday. All times listed below are in local time in Nairobi, Kenya, which can be converted to Eastern Standard time zone by clicking here.
The morning session on the first day of competition in Nairobi will get going at 9:00 am local time, which is 2:00 am EST. Please remember to use the link above to see the conversion.
Wednesday’s opening day of action will include three finals – the mix 4x400m relay, which was one of the highlighted events at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, the women’s pole vault, and the men’s 3000m race. All three finals will take place during the afternoon session.
The men’s and women’s 100m and 400m heats and semifinals will also take place on Day 1, along with the men’s Hammer and Javelin Throw Qualification rounds.
MORNING SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|Start list
|09:00 am
|X
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|09:08 am
|M
|Hammer Throw (6kg)
|Qualification – Group A
|Startlist
|09:25 am
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|09:35 am
|W
|100 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|09:47 am
|M
|Shot Put (6kg)
|Qualification
|Startlist
|10:15 am
|W
|High Jump
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|10:20 am
|M
|100 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:25 am
|M
|Hammer Throw (6kg)
|Qualification – Group B
|Startlist
|11:15 am
|W
|400 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:40 am
|M
|400 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIME SEX EVENT ROUND Startlist 16:00 W Pole Vault Final Startlist 16:05 W Shot Put Heptathlon Startlist 16:10 W 100 Metres Semi-Final 16:14 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 16:40 M 100 Metres Semi-Final 17:05 M Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 17:15 X 4×400 Metres Relay Final 17:35 W 200 Metres Heptathlon 17:45 M 3000 Metres Final Startlist