Day 2 Order of events: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21

Day 2 schedule, start list and where to watch live streaming and television coverage of the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 on Thursday (19). All times listed below are in local time in Nairobi, Kenya, which can be converted to Eastern Standard time zone by clicking here.

The second day of competition will get underway at 9:00 am local time (2:00 am ET) with the 400m hurdles for women and men, while there are eight finals slated for the day.

Four medal events are slated for the track with another four listed for field events. On the track, the men’s 5000 meters, women’s 3000 meters, women’s 100 meters and men’s 100 meters are set to take place, while the field event finals are the women’s Javelin and Discus Throw contests, as well as the men’s Pole Vault and Shot Put.

The women’s Heptathlon will continue in the morning session and closes out during the afternoon session, while the heats of the men’s and women’s 800m races will take place during the morning session.

MORNING SESSION – All times here are the local time zone 09:00 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 09:12 W Long Jump Heptathlon Startlist 09:25 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 10:05 M 800 Metres Heats Startlist 10:39 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon Startlist 10:50 W 800 Metres Heats Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION – All times here are the local time zone 14:40 W Javelin Throw Final Startlist 15:00 M Pole Vault Final Startlist 15:20 M Shot Put (6kg) Final Startlist 15:40 M 1500 Metres Heats Startlist 16:00 W Triple Jump Qualification Startlist 16:05 W 800 Metres Heptathlon 16:25 W Discus Throw Final Startlist 16:30 M 5000 Metres Final Startlist 17:00 W 3000 Metres Final Startlist 17:30 W 100 Metres Final Startlist 17:50 M 100 Metres Final Startlist