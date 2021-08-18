Connect with us

Day 2 Order of events: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21
Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule, watch live

Olympic record-breakers Thompson-Herah, Warholm set for Brussels DL

How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

I am not a drug cheat says British sprinter CJ Ujah

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule
World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 Day 2

Day 2 Order of events: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21

The order of events and where to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 live Thursday. Eight finals are set for Day 2 at Nairobi 21.

Published

Day 2 schedule, start list and where to watch live streaming and television coverage of the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 on Thursday (19). All times listed below are in local time in Nairobi, Kenya, which can be converted to Eastern Standard time zone by clicking here.

The second day of competition will get underway at 9:00 am local time (2:00 am ET) with the 400m hurdles for women and men, while there are eight finals slated for the day.

Four medal events are slated for the track with another four listed for field events. On the track, the men’s 5000 meters, women’s 3000 meters, women’s 100 meters and men’s 100 meters are set to take place, while the field event finals are the women’s Javelin and Discus Throw contests, as well as the men’s Pole Vault and Shot Put.

The women’s Heptathlon will continue in the morning session and closes out during the afternoon session, while the heats of the men’s and women’s 800m races will take place during the morning session.

READ MORE: How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

MORNING SESSION – All times here are the local time zone

09:00W400 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
09:12WLong JumpHeptathlonStartlist
09:25M400 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
10:05M800 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:39WJavelin ThrowHeptathlonStartlist
10:50W800 MetresHeatsStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION – All times here are the local time zone

14:40WJavelin ThrowFinalStartlist
15:00MPole VaultFinalStartlist
15:20MShot Put (6kg)FinalStartlist
15:40M1500 MetresHeatsStartlist
16:00WTriple JumpQualificationStartlist
16:05W800 MetresHeptathlon
16:25WDiscus ThrowFinalStartlist
16:30M5000 MetresFinalStartlist
17:00W3000 MetresFinalStartlist
17:30W100 MetresFinalStartlist
17:50M100 MetresFinalStartlist
