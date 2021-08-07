Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist

The final session of track and field competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Saturday (7) and here are the schedule, startlist and how to watch live streaming coverage.

Six finals are slated for Saturday, including three on the track as the world’s best athletes close out what has been a memorable Games at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

How to watch live streaming | Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Action Day 9 will begin at 6:35 am ET with the final of the women’s high jump, with Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine leading the gold medal contenders, along with Mariya Lasitskene of Russia, American Vashti Cunningham and Australian Nicola McDermott.

I am so looking forward to this final!

Meanwhile, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands will go head-to-head in the women’s 10,000m final at 6:45 am ET. Hassan (29:06.82) set a world record in the event earlier this year, but it didn’t last long as Gidey (29:01.03) returned a few days later to smash the mark.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who will win in Tokyo? Will we see a sub-29 minute performance for the first time on the women’s side?

Also on Day 9, the men’s 1500m final will take place at 7:40 am ET, with the 4x400m relay races closing out the action on the track. LOCAL TIME SEX EVENT ROUND Startlist 6:35 am W High Jump Final Startlist 6:45 am W 10,000 Metres Final Startlist 7:00 am M Javelin Throw Final Startlist 7:40 am M 1500 Metres Final Startlist 8:30 am W 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist 8:50 am M 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist