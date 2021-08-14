Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

Main News

World Athletics U20 Championships moved a day later, how to watch live

Main News

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Main News

De Grasse v Bromell in 2021 Prefontaine Classic men's 100m
Swiss Ajla Del Ponte at Tokyo 2020
Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International

Ajla Del Ponte improved her Swiss record with 10.90s on her way to winning the sprint double at the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Published

Olympic finalist Ajla Del Ponte set another Swiss national record on her way to winning the sprint double at the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, on Saturday (14).

Del Ponte, the fifth-place finisher at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last month, fired to 10.90 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters on home soil, breaking her own national record from 10.91s, which was set in the heats at the Olympics.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old clocked 11.26s (-1.6m/s) to win her heat before lowering her national record with the ninth-fastest time in the world this year. It was the third time Del Ponte was breaking 11-seconds this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lorène Dorcas Bazolo of Portugal also set a national record with 11.10s when finishing second on Saturday, improving her own previous Portuguese record of 11.15s. Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue of France also ran 11.17s for fourth.

Meanwhile, Del Ponte completed the sprint double when she posted another lifetime best of 22.38s to secure the 200m.

The European Indoor 60m champion went into the race having never broken 23-seconds with her best being 23.02s.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, sub-23 seconds performance in La Chaux-de-Fonds this weekend wasn’t a shocker to many, given that she’s been in red-hot form in the 100m.

Portuguese sprinter Bazolo followed Del Ponte home again in second place with another national record of 22.64s, while the podium spots were completed by Anna Kiełbasińska of Poland with a 22.76s third-place finish.

Dutch sprinter Marije van Hunenstijn also went below 23 seconds when winning the B race in 22.89.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Poland’s Anna Kiełbasińska produced a PB of 50.38 for first place in the 400m, with Swiss sprinter Léa Sprunger (50.70 SB) and Spain’s Aauri Lorena Bokesa (51.48 PB) following her home.

Windy Men’s Sprints at the Resisprint International

In the men’s sprints, Mouhamadou Fall of France ran a wind-aided 9.97s (2.5m/s) for first place in the men’s 100m, with German Lucas Ansah-Peprah also going under 10-seconds with 9.98w for second place.

Taymir Burnet from The Netherlands earned the top spot in the men’s 200m with a slightly wind-aided time of 20.07s (2.1m/s). Fall finished second in 20.10s while third went to Swiss sprinter William Reais (20.12).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In other results at the meet, Ludvy Vaillant of France clocked 48.80s to win the men’s 400m hurdles, Jason Joseph set a Swiss national record with 13.12s to take the 110m hurdles, while the women’s 400m hurdles went to Italian Ayomide Folorunso who ran a personal best of 54.65 and Dutchman Jochem Dobber took the men’s 400m in 45.15s.

complete results click here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Colorado cross country Colorado cross country

Main News

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season

The Colorado cross country program has announced its schedule and here are the meets along with the interview from the head coach Mark Wetmore.

9 hours ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record

Main News

Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce v Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson to battle at 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League.

1 day ago
Latest Track and Field News Latest Track and Field News

World Juniors

World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 entry list now available

Entry list for the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21. This year's championships will run from 17-22 August and there will be live coverage.

2 days ago
Taliyah-Brooks-USA-Olympic-Trials Taliyah-Brooks-USA-Olympic-Trials

Main News

Strong women’s 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic

Taliyah Brooks is among a very strong women's 100m hurdles field assembled for the Ed Murphey Classic and you can watch live streaming coverage.

3 days ago