Del Ponte improves Swiss record with 10.90s at Resisprint International

Olympic finalist Ajla Del Ponte set another Swiss national record on her way to winning the sprint double at the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, on Saturday (14).

Del Ponte, the fifth-place finisher at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last month, fired to 10.90 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters on home soil, breaking her own national record from 10.91s, which was set in the heats at the Olympics.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old clocked 11.26s (-1.6m/s) to win her heat before lowering her national record with the ninth-fastest time in the world this year. It was the third time Del Ponte was breaking 11-seconds this season.

Lorène Dorcas Bazolo of Portugal also set a national record with 11.10s when finishing second on Saturday, improving her own previous Portuguese record of 11.15s. Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue of France also ran 11.17s for fourth.

Meanwhile, Del Ponte completed the sprint double when she posted another lifetime best of 22.38s to secure the 200m.

The European Indoor 60m champion went into the race having never broken 23-seconds with her best being 23.02s.

However, sub-23 seconds performance in La Chaux-de-Fonds this weekend wasn’t a shocker to many, given that she’s been in red-hot form in the 100m.

Portuguese sprinter Bazolo followed Del Ponte home again in second place with another national record of 22.64s, while the podium spots were completed by Anna Kiełbasińska of Poland with a 22.76s third-place finish.

Dutch sprinter Marije van Hunenstijn also went below 23 seconds when winning the B race in 22.89.

Poland’s Anna Kiełbasińska produced a PB of 50.38 for first place in the 400m, with Swiss sprinter Léa Sprunger (50.70 SB) and Spain’s Aauri Lorena Bokesa (51.48 PB) following her home.

Windy Men’s Sprints at the Resisprint International

In the men’s sprints, Mouhamadou Fall of France ran a wind-aided 9.97s (2.5m/s) for first place in the men’s 100m, with German Lucas Ansah-Peprah also going under 10-seconds with 9.98w for second place.

Taymir Burnet from The Netherlands earned the top spot in the men’s 200m with a slightly wind-aided time of 20.07s (2.1m/s). Fall finished second in 20.10s while third went to Swiss sprinter William Reais (20.12).

In other results at the meet, Ludvy Vaillant of France clocked 48.80s to win the men’s 400m hurdles, Jason Joseph set a Swiss national record with 13.12s to take the 110m hurdles, while the women’s 400m hurdles went to Italian Ayomide Folorunso who ran a personal best of 54.65 and Dutchman Jochem Dobber took the men’s 400m in 45.15s.

