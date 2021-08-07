Connect with us

Eliud Kipchoge retains Olympic marathon title
Men's 4x400m Tokyo Olympics relay splits and result

Rio Olympic TJ champion Caterine Ibarguen retires at 37

Women's 10,000m results: Sifan Hassan holds off Gidey, Gezahegne in Tokyo

USA women's 4x400m splits, Mu and Muhammad posted sub-49 seconds

Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist
Eliud Kipchoge wins Olympic marathon in Tokyo
Eliud Kipchoge wins the men's Olympic marathon in Tokyo. Photo by Kim Hong-ji

Eliud Kipchoge retains Olympic marathon title

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya easily defended his Olympic marathon title with a dominating run on Sunday, confirming his status as the greatest of all time.

Published

TOKYO — Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya retained his Olympic marathon title in extraordinary fashion on the final day of the athletics competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday (8), crossing the finishing line at 2:08:38.

Kipchoge, the champion at the Rio 2016 Games, broke away from the pack after 30 kilometres and then build a sizable lead on his way to becoming only the third man to retain an Olympic marathon title and confirmed his status as perhaps the greatest marathon runner of all time.

The Kenyan who entered the Olympic Games as the overwhelming favorite, won by 1:20, which is the largest victory margin in an Olympic marathon since Frank Shorter’s win in 1972. 

The other podium finishers were Abdi Nageeye from The Netherlands who collected the silver with 2:09:58, with the bronze medal going to Belgium’s Bashir Abdi in 2:10:00. 

