Eliud Kipchoge retains Olympic marathon title

TOKYO — Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya retained his Olympic marathon title in extraordinary fashion on the final day of the athletics competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday (8), crossing the finishing line at 2:08:38.

Kipchoge, the champion at the Rio 2016 Games, broke away from the pack after 30 kilometres and then build a sizable lead on his way to becoming only the third man to retain an Olympic marathon title and confirmed his status as perhaps the greatest marathon runner of all time.

The Kenyan who entered the Olympic Games as the overwhelming favorite, won by 1:20, which is the largest victory margin in an Olympic marathon since Frank Shorter’s win in 1972.

The other podium finishers were Abdi Nageeye from The Netherlands who collected the silver with 2:09:58, with the bronze medal going to Belgium’s Bashir Abdi in 2:10:00.