Fatigue Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Diamond League meet
How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream

Complete Results: Lausanne Diamond League meeting 2021

[Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

Ilya Ivanyuk secures HJ win at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League
Elaine Thompson-Herah (L) beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Prefontaine Classic. Photo: Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Fatigue Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Diamond League meet

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she is very tired and has pulled out of the clash with Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League meeting.

PARIS — Sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has pulled out of the Paris Diamond League after admitting to feeling fatigue, following a demanding schedule so far this summer, organisers revealed on Friday.

Fraser-Pryce, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist, was slated to race for the third time in eight days, but she told the organisers of the event in the French capital that she was feeling “very tired.”

READ MORE: How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream

The Jamaican is coming off a sizzling new personal best time of 10.60 seconds which she used to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The 34-year-old who is the third-fastest woman on the all-time list, was also in great form at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic at the weekend after posting 10.73sec to finish second behind Thompson-Herah, who improved her own lifetime mark to 10.54sec in the blowout win in Eugene.

Meanwhile, although the women’s 100m will stage without Fraser-Pryce, the Olympic 100m champion in 2008 and 2012, the race is still loaded with world-class talents.

Besides Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman in history and the swiftest among active sprinters, the women’s race in Paris will also include Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, who was also a member of the Jamaican podium sweep at the Prefontaine Classic and the Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison, who owns a personal best of 10.87secs, Great Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, as well as Swiss pair Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji who have also both dashed under 11-seconds so far this season also included in the start list.

In fact, seven of the eight starters for Saturday’s have dipped under the 11-second barrier this year.

Click here to see the women’s 100m start list

