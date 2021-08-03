Connect with us

Former Polish sprinter says Mboma records are "injustice against women"
Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with second-fastest ever 200m

Tokyo2020-Karsten Warholm runs 45.94s, sets 400m hurdles world record

Tokyo 2020-Miller-Uibo, Felix, McPherson all advanced in 400m

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake
Christine Mboma ahead of the Tokyo 2020 women's 200m Final

Former Polish sprinter says Mboma records are “injustice against women”

Christine Mboma has been heavily criticized for breaking all these world U20 records and former Polish sprinter Marcin Urbas wants her to be tested.

Published

Former Polish sprinter Marcin Urbas has scrutinized the performances of Namibia’s Christine Mboma after her outstanding performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, demanding that she is tested.

The 18-year-old Mboma who has hyperandrogenism, which is a condition that produces more testosterone than normal in your body, twice set a world U20 record in Tokyo, including a sizzling 21.81 seconds to take the silver medal behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah in the final.

The Namibian also ran a time of 21.97 seconds in her semifinal on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Now Urbas, the 2002 European indoor 200m champion, is calling for the teenager who is also the world U20 400m record holder with 48.54s – to be tested to find out if she is a woman.

“I would like to request a thorough test on Mboma to find out if she definitely is a woman,” commented Urbas, according to Marca newspaper.

“The testosterone advantage of Mboma over other participants is seen with the naked eye.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In construction, movement, technique, at the same time as speed and endurance. 

“She has the parameters of an 18-year-old boy, at that age, my PB was 22.01 and she has done it in 21.97 in Tokyo.”

His comments were made prior to Mboma’s improving run of 21.81s in the final, so he will be even more gutted after watching her chased down the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Gabby Thomas in the final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For Urbas, he thinks that it is unfair to see Mboma breaking all these junior world records with such ease.

“With progression and improvement in her technique, she will soon drop to 21.00 seconds in 200m and 47.00 seconds in the 400m,” Urbas added on Marca.

“We will continue to think that she is fair and equal, and it is a clear and insolent injustice against women who are definitely women.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

