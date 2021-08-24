Four World U20 records set at Nairobi21

The recent World U20 Championships provided a fabulous platform for several of the world’s top junior athletes to showcase their talents and many of them took the opportunity to secure their place in the history books.

At the end of the five-day championships in Nairobi, Kenya, four world U20 records were among the spotlight performances, while the event also accounted for 15 championship records, 11 area U20 records, 68 national U20 records and 10 national senior records, according to the latest World Athletics review.

Top the list of performances were the impressive pair of sprint hurdles record-breaking run of Sasha Zhoya of France in the 110m hurdles. Zhoya first posted a time of 12.93 seconds in the semifinals and then clocked 12.72secs to blow away the field in the final.

Other World U20 records set at the championships came in the women’s 4x100m relay with Jamaican running a time of 42.94secs and South Africa in the men’s 4x100m relay with a time of 38.51secs.

WORLD U20 RECORDS SET

15 championship records: (Anthony Pesela BOT in the men’s 400m – 44.58; Emmanuel Wanyonyi KEN in the men’s 800m – 1:43.76; Tadese Worku ETH in the men’s 3000m – 7:42.09; Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 and 12.72; Mykolas Alekna LTU in the men’s Discus Throw – 69.81; South Africa in the men’s 4x100m – 38.51; Christine Mboma NAM 22.41 semifinal, Beatrice Masiilingi NAM 22.19 semifinal and Mboma 21.84 final in the women’s 200m; Silja Kosonen FIN in the women’s hammer – 71.64m; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m – 42.94; Mixed 4x400m (new event) India in heat 1 – 3:23.36, Nigeria in heat 2 – 3:21.66 and Nigeria in final – 3:19.70)

11 area U20 records: (Mire Reinstorf RSA in the women’s pole vault – 4.15m; Mine De Klerk RSA in the women’s discus – 53.50m; Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m – 42.94; Sasha Zhoya FRA in the 110m hurdles – 12.93 semifinal and 12.72 final; men’s 4x100m Poland with 38.93 in the heat and 38.90 in the final, South Africa and Nigeria =AR both 39.33 in the heats, South Africa 38.51 and Jamaica 38.61 in the final)

68 national U20 records

10 national senior records

259 personal bests