Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Fraser-Pryce: We wanted to win for Thompson-Herah
Advertisement

Main News

Day 9: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule, live stream, startlist

Main News

2021 Sir Walter Miler Results: Beamish and Norris captured respective titles

Main News

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins Tokyo Olympic marathon gold

Just In Main News

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

Main News

Where does Athing Mu rank on women's 800m all-time list?
Elaine-Thompson-Herah-Shelly-Fraser-Pryce-Shericka-Jackson-Briana-Williams
Elaine Thompson-Herah Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams win the women's 4x100m relay gold medal at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Fraser-Pryce: We wanted to win for Thompson-Herah

Jamaica didn’t break the women’s 4x100m world record, but Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was happy to help Elaine Thompson-Herah win her third gold.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — Sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce revealed that she and her teammates wanted to win the women’s 4x100m relay as a tribute to Elaine Thompson-Herah who had already won a pair of gold medals in the sprints in Tokyo.

Jamaica entered the women’s 4x100m relay final as the overwhelming favourites and a strong candidate to break the world record of 40.82 seconds.

The team of Briana Williams, Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson missed breaking the world record, but set a national record and posted the second-fastest time ever of 41.02s to take the gold medal at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The victory in the sprint relay improved Thompson-Herah’s gold medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to three, following her 100m and 200m title runs earlier at the Games and Fraser-Pryce said the focus was the get the baton around safely to make sure that her former training partner “got a third gold medal.”

“As an elite athlete, I was ready for the opportunity to carry the stick around,” a proud Fraser-Pryce said. “We got the national record, but we didn’t get the world record we wanted.

“We wanted for Elaine to get the three gold medals, and we did that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with second-fastest ever 200m

Meanwhile, after failing to bring home the gold medal at the last three Olympic Games (2008, 2012 and 2016) – Fraser-Pryce said she was delighted to finally get back to the top, noting that the win was even more special as it came on Independence Day in Jamaica.

“We are so grateful to win this gold medal for Jamaica on national independence day,” the two-time Olympic 100m champion said. “For two years we have been unimpressive, you know, so to get it back today is special.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added: “The main focus was getting the baton around. We knew once we got it around we would do very well.

“…We are all going home with a gold.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Peres-Jepchirchir-Olympic-Marathon Peres-Jepchirchir-Olympic-Marathon

Main News

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya wins Tokyo Olympic marathon gold

Peres Jepchirchir outruns Brigid Kosgei to win the women's Tokyo Olympic marathon gold medal. Jepchirchir broke away from Kosgei late to seal win.

5 hours ago
Athing-Mu-women's-800-all-time-list Athing-Mu-women's-800-all-time-list

Main News

Where does Athing Mu rank on women’s 800m all-time list?

American Athing Mu is ranked No. 11 on women's 800m all-time list after winning the women's Tokyo Olympic Games title with 1:55.21. Here's the...

8 hours ago
Shericka-Jackson-Jamaica-4x100m-relay Shericka-Jackson-Jamaica-4x100m-relay

Main News

Jamaica misses WR but dominates women’s 4x100m relay

Watch replay as Jamaica women's 4x100m team ran the second-fastest time ever to win gold at Tokyo 2020 on Friday, for Thompson-Herah third gold.

11 hours ago
Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley poor 4x100 baton exchange at Tokyo 2020 Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley poor 4x100 baton exchange at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Carl Lewis says USA men’s 4x100m ‘look worse than AAU kids’

Carl Lewis calls the performance of the USA men's 4x100m relay team "embarrassment, and completely unacceptable" after it failed to qualify for the final.

2 days ago