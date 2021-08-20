Georgia stars Jasmine Moore, Anna Hall transfer to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A pair of University of Georgia standouts, including Olympian Jasmine Moore have transferred to the University of Florida ahead of the 2021-22 college track and field season.

Moore, the 2021 Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor and outdoor triple jump champion, as well as the NCAA Outdoor Championships triple jump silver medalist and long jump bronze medal winner, represented the U.S. at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where she finished 12th in the qualifying round of the triple jump.

During her time at Georgia, Moore, who is now a junior produced personal best marks of 6.83m (22 feet, 5 inches) in the long jump and 14.39m (47 feet, 2.5 inches) in the triple jump.

She is now set to become the training partner of Claire Bryant, the NCAA Indoors long jump runner-up and silver medalist in the event at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

The other former Georgia standout switching over to a new program to join the Mike Holloway led setup is multi-athlete Anna Hall.

Hall, who won the SEC Indoor pentathlon title, was also a podium finisher in the SEC Outdoors heptathlon, the NCAA and SEC Indoors high jump and the NCAA Indoor pentathlon.

“I’m very excited about the new additions to the Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country programs,” Holloway said on the program’s website.

“This class is full of exciting athletes who bring youth and experience to campus, and athletes who will come in and help us get better right away. I applaud the efforts of my staff in putting this class together, and I’m very excited for the future of Gator Track and Field and Cross Country.”

Jasmine Moore, Grand Prairie, Texas (Lake Ridge High School / University of Georgia transfer) Georgia Personal Bests | LJ: 6.83m (22 feet, 5 inches); TJ: 14.39m (47 feet, 2.5 inches)

Represented the U.S. in the 2020 Olympics, finishing 12th in the qualifying round of the triple jump

2021 SEC Indoors champion (Triple Jump)

2021 SEC Outdoors champion (Triple Jump)

2021 NCAA Outdoors runner-up (Triple Jump)

2021 NCAA Outdoors third-place finisher (Long Jump)

2021 SEC Outdoors third-place finisher (Long Jump)

2021 NCAA Indoors scorer (Triple Jump – 4th; Long Jump – 8th)

2020 USTFCCCA South Region Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

2020 SEC Indoor Champion (Triple Jump)

2020 SEC Women’s Indoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year

Anna Hall, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Valor Christian / University of Georgia transfer)

Georgia Personal Bests | 200m: 23.91; 800m: 2:07.91; 60mH: 8.35; 100mH: 13.53; HJ: 1.89m (6 feet, 2.25 inches); LJ: 6.09m (19 feet, 11.75 inches); SP: 13.06m (42 feet, 10.25 inches); JT: 45.12m (148 feet); Pent: 4,590; Hept: 6,200