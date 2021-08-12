Great Britain Olympic silver medalist CJ Ujah provisionally suspended

Great Britain’s Olympic silver medalist CJ Ujah has been listed among the four athletes suspended for doping rule breaches, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Thursday.

Ujah who was part of the British team which won a silver medal in the men’s 4×100 meters relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this month, has been provisionally suspended, joining three other track and field athletes from the Games who were also temporarily barred from competing.

The American-based sprinter is now on a list that also includes Moroccan-born Bahraini middle-distance runner Sadik Mikhou, Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo and Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan.

In a statement released on Thursday, the AIU said it had been notified by the doping control laboratory in Tokyo after the Olympics that Ujah had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from a test carried out at the Games.

The release from AIU also revealed that Ujah returned a positive result for Ostarine and S-23, noting that Ostarine is an anabolic agent while S-23 helps with the building of muscle.

“The International Testing Agency reports that a sample collected from Ujah Chijindu, sprinter from Great Britain, has returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for Sarms Enobosarm (Ostarine) and Sarms S-23 (S1.2 “Other Anabolic Agents” – “Selective Androgen receptor modulators”),” the International Testing Agency reports.

“The sample was collected by the ITA under the Testing Authority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an in-competition anti-doping control on 6 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, following the final of the Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on 8 August 2021.

“The athlete has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

The AIU confirmed that Ujah is entitled to request the testing of a ‘B’ sample.

“If requested by the athlete and if the B-sample analysis confirms the AAF, or alternatively if the athlete does not wish to have the B-sample analysis undertaken, the case will be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) for adjudication under the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (IOC ADR),” added the statement.

“The CAS ADD will consider the matter of the finding of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) and the disqualification of the Men’s 4 x 100 Relay results of the British team.

“In this regard, pursuant to the IOC ADR and the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules: “where the athlete who has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation competed as a member of a relay team, the relay team shall be automatically disqualified from the Event in question, with all resulting consequences for the relay team, including the forfeiture of all titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money”.

“Once the matter is settled under the IOC ADR, the case will be referred to the Athletics Integrity Unit (World Athletics) to follow up on sanctions beyond the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceeding.”

Great Britain’s 4x100m team which also includes Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty could now lose its silver medal.