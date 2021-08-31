How to follow Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview Cross Country meet live

The 2021 college cross country season is set to get going this week and you can follow some of the best programs as they open the campaign. One of the highlighted programs opening its season this week is the Oklahoma State men’s and women’s cross country teams.

The Dave Smith-led programs will begin their seasons on their home course against in-state rivals Oklahoma and Tulsa in the Cowboy Preview on Wednesday. The meet will begin September 1 at 8:00 a.m. CT with the men’s 5k with the women’s 3k beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Run it back – The seventh-ranked Cowboys are hoping for a good season after returning four All-Americans in Isai Rodriguez , Alex Maier , Ryan Smeeton and Victor Shitsama – and all seven runners from last year’s squad that finished third at the NCAA Championships. They will start the season looking to win their fourth NCAA title under head coach Smith .



Meanwhile, the 21st-ranked Cowgirls will be led by the returning national runner-up Taylor Roe , along with six other runners – Molly Born , Sivan Auerbach , Rilee Rigdon , Heidi Demeo , Lilly Lavier and Gabby Hentemann – from last year’s team that placed 24th at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater.

How To Follow the Cowboy Preview meet

Oklahoma State fans can follow along with both the Cowgirls in the 3K and the Cowboys in the 5K on Twitter by following @run4okstate for real-time updates from the course.



Results for the meet will also be posted live at the link below after the race has concluded.

http://results.tfmeetpro.com/Red_Dirt_Race_Management/Cowboy_Preview/

MEET SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES CT) The Cowboy Preview is slated to begin at 8:00 a.m. with the men’s 5k. The women’s 3k will begin at 8:30 a.m.