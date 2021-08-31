Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to follow Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview Cross Country meet live
Advertisement

Main News

Jackson, Richardson, Asher-Smith and Mboma to clash in Brussels

Main News

Gatlin says Sha’Carri Richardson has run 10.50 in practice

Main News

UPDATED: Full Paris Diamond League meeting results

Main News

Thompson-Herah runs 10.72sec meeting record to win in Paris

Main News

Fatigue Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Diamond League meet
Oklahoma_State_Cross_Country_team
Oklahoma State Cross Country team before a race

Main News

How to follow Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview Cross Country meet live

Follow the results of the Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview cross country meet. Oklahoma State will battle against Tulsa and Oklahoma at the meet.

Published

The 2021 college cross country season is set to get going this week and you can follow some of the best programs as they open the campaign. One of the highlighted programs opening its season this week is the Oklahoma State men’s and women’s cross country teams.

The Dave Smith-led programs will begin their seasons on their home course against in-state rivals Oklahoma and Tulsa in the Cowboy Preview on Wednesday. The meet will begin September 1 at 8:00 a.m. CT with the men’s 5k with the women’s 3k beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Run it back – The seventh-ranked Cowboys are hoping for a good season after returning four All-Americans in Isai RodriguezAlex MaierRyan Smeeton and Victor Shitsama – and all seven runners from last year’s squad that finished third at the NCAA Championships. They will start the season looking to win their fourth NCAA title under head coach Smith.

Meanwhile, the 21st-ranked Cowgirls will be led by the returning national runner-up Taylor Roe, along with six other runners – Molly BornSivan AuerbachRilee RigdonHeidi DemeoLilly Lavier and Gabby Hentemann – from last year’s team that placed 24th at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater.

How To Follow the Cowboy Preview meet

Oklahoma State fans can follow along with both the Cowgirls in the 3K and the Cowboys in the 5K on Twitter by following @run4okstate for real-time updates from the course.

Results for the meet will also be posted live at the link below after the race has concluded.

http://results.tfmeetpro.com/Red_Dirt_Race_Management/Cowboy_Preview/
MEET SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES CT) The Cowboy Preview is slated to begin at 8:00 a.m. with the men’s 5k. The women’s 3k will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Butler-cross-country-schedule-2021 Butler-cross-country-schedule-2021

College

Butler Bulldogs cross country 2021 schedule

Bulter University 2021 women's and men's cross country schedule, which includes the BIG EAST Championships conference date and meet times.

August 22, 2021
University-of-Minnesota-mens-cross-country University-of-Minnesota-mens-cross-country

College

Minnesota men’s and women’s cross country 2021 schedule

The University of Minnesota men's and women's cross country programs have announced the 2021 schedule. Click to read the complete schedule.

August 16, 2021
NC-State-Cross-Country NC-State-Cross-Country

Main News

NC State announces 2021 cross country schedule

The NC State Wolfpack cross country programs have announced their schedules for the 2021 season and I am looking forward to seeing them race!

August 15, 2021
Colorado cross country Colorado cross country

Main News

Colorado announces cross country season, ready for new season

The Colorado cross country program has announced its schedule and here are the meets along with the interview from the head coach Mark Wetmore.

August 14, 2021