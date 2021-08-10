How to watch 2021 Ed Murphey Classic on August 15

The following is the schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of the Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting in Memphis, TN, on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

The event, which is also part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Events, will feature several top athletes from around the world and live television broadcast will be on ESPN2, with WatchESPN and the ESPN App providing the online streaming action.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah v Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne Diamond League 100m

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The competition on Saturday will get going at 3:00 pm, with several Youth Events, while the first day’s schedule will also include the main event and B races in both the men’s and women’s 1500m.

Live action on ESPN2 on Sunday will begin at 1:00 pm with the women’s shot put and long jump, while the first track event is the women’s 400m and it will get underway at 1:10 pm.

Murphey Classic American Track League TIME SCHEDULE

Times are in (CDT)***

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SATURDAY AUGUST 14TH

3:00PM to 6:15PM – Youth Events

6:30PM to 7:30PM – HS 5K Relay (5 x 1K)

8:00PM – Orion FCU Men’s 800m Section B

8:10PM – Nexair Women’s 800m Section B

8:25PM – ToadLyfe HS Girls Invitational 3200m

8:45PM – ToadLyfe HS Boys Invitational 3200m

9:00PM – City Auto Men’s 1500m Section B

9:15PM – Orion FCU Women’s 1500m Section B

9:30PM – City Auto Ed Murphey Men’s 1500m

9:45PM – Orion FCU Women’s 1500m

10:00PM – Memphis Youth Athletics Men’s 3000m

Ed Murphey Classic SUNDAY AUGUST 15TH (1-3pm on ESPN2)

8:00AM to 10:30AM – Community Events



12:15PM – Gates Open for Fans



1:00PM – ESPN2 Broadcast Begins

1:00PM – 901PT Women’s Shot Put

1:00PM – Ran Management Women’s Long Jump

1:10PM – First Horizon Women’s 400m

1:18PM – Sneed Insurance Jim Mathis Men’s 400m

1:26PM – The Kirkland Co. Men’s 110mH

1:30PM – FORKLIFTS ETC Men’s Pole Vault

1:34PM – Electronic Environments Women’s 100m

1:39PM – Memphis Youth Athletics Kids 100m Dash (2 sections)

1:45PM – CBHS Men’s Shot Put

1:50PM – City Auto Men’s 100m Prelim1

1:58PM – City Auto Men’s 100m Prelim 2

2:10PM – Alton Blakley Ford Women’s 100mH

2:20PM – Nexair Women’s 800m

2:30PM – Agogie Men’s 200m A

2:38PM – Agogie Women’s 200m A

2:50PM – Orion FCU Mike Cody Men’s 800m A

2:58PM – City Auto Men’s 100m Final

3:00PM – ESPN2 Broadcast Ends

Bold – American Track League & World Athletics Continental Tour Events