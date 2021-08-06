Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In Main News

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast
Advertisement

Just In

BYU cross country schedule for 2021-22 announced

Just In

Swiss hurdler Kariem Hussein out of Tokyo 2020 after doping suspension

Just In

How to watch the 2021 Penn Relays Summer Series

Just In

SEC stars Mu, Gittens among The Bowerman finalists

Just In

How to watch Irena Szewinska Memorial live stream

Just In

How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast on RunnerSpace but you will need to have a +PLUS account.

Published

Track and field competitions are happening outside of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and you can watch one of them on Friday. Fans will be able to watch the webcast online and follow all the coverage from the 2021 Sir Walter Miler on Friday, August 6, with the main action get going at 8:30 pm

The meeting will be broadcast live from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC and you can watch the broadcast with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Get signed up here and enjoy! You can also watch on-demand videos after the races just in case you were unable to follow it live.

How To Watch and Follow 2021 Sir Walter Miler

Watch Live Here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Results Women

#3 Women 1 Mile Run Elite

Results Men

#4 Men 1 Mile Run Elite

Results Mixed

#1 Mixed 4×400 Meter Relay Run Club 4×4
#2 Mixed 1 Mile Run Coach Clash

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Event Schedule

The broadcast will begin with the first running event of the night.

Time (EDT)Broadcast will begin with the first running event of the night.
8:30 pmCOROS Coaches Clash
8:40 pmRun Club 4x400m Relay
9:00 pmNational Anthem
9:05 pmWomen’s Elite Mile
9:20 pmMen’s Elite Mile
9:30 pmAwards Ceremony on the Cardinal Gibbons Track

Despite many of the top athletes representing their respective nations at the Olympics in Tokyo, both the men’s and women’s mile run fields are pretty solid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Women One Mile Run Elite race which goes off at 9:05 pm ET, will feature Abbey Cooper and Emily Infeld among other top runners. Joining them are the likes of Nikki Hiltz, Sara Vaughn, Amanda Eccleston, Sinclaire Johnson, Sammy George and Rebecca Mehra.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, which will take place at 9:20 pm, will send out the likes of Craig Engels, Sam Prakel, as well as Isaiah Harris, among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS