How to watch 2021 Sir Walter Miler live broadcast

Track and field competitions are happening outside of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and you can watch one of them on Friday. Fans will be able to watch the webcast online and follow all the coverage from the 2021 Sir Walter Miler on Friday, August 6, with the main action get going at 8:30 pm

The meeting will be broadcast live from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, NC and you can watch the broadcast with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Get signed up here and enjoy! You can also watch on-demand videos after the races just in case you were unable to follow it live.

How To Watch and Follow 2021 Sir Walter Miler

Event Schedule

The broadcast will begin with the first running event of the night. Time (EDT) Broadcast will begin with the first running event of the night. 8:30 pm COROS Coaches Clash 8:40 pm Run Club 4x400m Relay 9:00 pm National Anthem 9:05 pm Women’s Elite Mile 9:20 pm Men’s Elite Mile 9:30 pm Awards Ceremony on the Cardinal Gibbons Track

Despite many of the top athletes representing their respective nations at the Olympics in Tokyo, both the men’s and women’s mile run fields are pretty solid.

The Women One Mile Run Elite race which goes off at 9:05 pm ET, will feature Abbey Cooper and Emily Infeld among other top runners. Joining them are the likes of Nikki Hiltz, Sara Vaughn, Amanda Eccleston, Sinclaire Johnson, Sammy George and Rebecca Mehra.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, which will take place at 9:20 pm, will send out the likes of Craig Engels, Sam Prakel, as well as Isaiah Harris, among others.