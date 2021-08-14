Connect with us

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule
Ed Murphey Classic Watch Live Stream

How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

You can watch and follow the live stream and results of the first day of the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting on August 14.

Published

The following is the start list for the first day of two at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting here in Memphis, TN, on August 14. The two-day event will conclude on Sunday, August 15.

Saturday’s schedule will see a mixture of both youths and professional athletes in competition and you can follow all the live results on the day. Live streaming coverage will also be available “Under the Lights” on the AMERICAN TRACK LEAGUE YouTube Channel.

The live stream will begin with the middle distance races on Saturday, August 14, starting at 8:00 pm with section B of the men’s 800m and then the B race of the women’s 800m.

Strong women's 100m hurdles field compiled for Ed Murphey Classic

At 9:30 pm, the City Auto Ed Murphey Men’s 1500m race will go off, while the women’s Orion FCU 1500m race will take place at 9:45.

Time Schedule:
8:00 PM – Men’s 800m Section B
8:10 PM – Women’s 800m Section B
8:25 PM – ToadLyfe HS Girls Invitational 3200m
8:45 PM – ToadLyfe HS Boys Invitational 3200m
9:00 PM – City Auto Men’s 1500m Section B
9:15 PM – Orion FCU Women’s 1500m Section B
9:30 PM – City Auto Ed Murphey Men’s 1500m
9:45 PM – Orion FCU Women’s 1500m
10:00 PM – Memphis Youth Athletics Men’s 3000m

2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League SATURDAY SCHEDULE

StatusStart TimeEventRoundStart ListResults
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Girls 100m DashPrelimStart List 
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Boys 100m DashPrelimStart List 
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Girls High JumpFinalStart List 
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Boys High JumpFinalStart List 
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Girls Long JumpFinalStart List 
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Boys Long JumpFinalStart List 
Seeded4:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Pole VaultFinalStart List 
Seeded5:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Girls 800mFinalStart List 
Seeded Memphis Youth Athletics Boys 800mFinalStart List 
Seeded Memphis Youth Athletics Family 4x400m RelayFinalStart List 
Seeded5:30 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Girls 400mFinalStart List 
Seeded Memphis Youth Athletics Boys 400mFinalStart List 
Seeded6:30 PMMemphis Youth Athletics HS Girls 5K Relay (5 x 1K)FinalStart List 
Seeded7:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics HS Boys 5K Relay (5 x 1K)FinalStart List 
Seeded8:00 PMNexair Women’s 800m Section BFinalStart List 
Seeded8:10 PMOrion FCU Men’s 800m Section BFinalStart List 
Seeded8:25 PMToadLyfe HS Girls Invitational 3200mFinalStart List 
Seeded8:45 PMToadLyfe HS Boys Invitational 3200mFinalStart List 
Seeded9:00 PMCity Auto Men’s 1500m Section BFinalStart List 
Seeded9:15 PMOrion FCU Women’s 1500m Section BFinalStart List 
Seeded9:30 PMCity Auto Ed Murphey Men’s 1500mFinalStart List 
Seeded9:45 PMOrion FCU Women’s 1500mFinalStart List 
Seeded10:00 PMMemphis Youth Athletics Men’s 3000mFinalStart List
