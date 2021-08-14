How to watch Ed Murphey Classic American Track League on Saturday, schedule

The following is the start list for the first day of two at the 2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League meeting here in Memphis, TN, on August 14. The two-day event will conclude on Sunday, August 15.

Saturday’s schedule will see a mixture of both youths and professional athletes in competition and you can follow all the live results on the day. Live streaming coverage will also be available “Under the Lights” on the AMERICAN TRACK LEAGUE YouTube Channel.

The live stream will begin with the middle distance races on Saturday, August 14, starting at 8:00 pm with section B of the men’s 800m and then the B race of the women’s 800m.

At 9:30 pm, the City Auto Ed Murphey Men’s 1500m race will go off, while the women’s Orion FCU 1500m race will take place at 9:45.



Time Schedule:

8:00 PM – Men’s 800m Section B

8:10 PM – Women’s 800m Section B

8:25 PM – ToadLyfe HS Girls Invitational 3200m

8:45 PM – ToadLyfe HS Boys Invitational 3200m

9:00 PM – City Auto Men’s 1500m Section B

9:15 PM – Orion FCU Women’s 1500m Section B

9:30 PM – City Auto Ed Murphey Men’s 1500m

9:45 PM – Orion FCU Women’s 1500m

10:00 PM – Memphis Youth Athletics Men’s 3000m

2021 Ed Murphey Classic American Track League SATURDAY SCHEDULE