How to watch and follow Hungarian GP Series Budapest meeting

The World Athletics continental tour continues on Tuesday with another bronze level series meeting in Budapest. The Lantos Mihály Sportközpont will welcome several global stars for the Hungarian GP Series Budapest and you can watch live stream of the event on YouTube. Info | Start Lists | Schedule | Live Results

Among the world stars slated to feature in Hungary are Americans Marvin Bracy, Isiah Young, Taliyah Brooks, Gabbi Cunningham, as well as several other stars from around the world. Watch live stream on YouTube by clicking here

Bracy, who is coming off a personal best of 9.85 seconds at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, earlier this month, leads a solid men’s 100 meters field that also includes countryman Kyree King, who has also clocked 9.97sec this season. Jamaicans Nigel Ellis and Julian Forte, as well as USA’s Michael Rodgers are also scheduled to line up in the event.

Another American, Isiah Young heads the men’s 200m field. He’s the only sub-20 seconds entrant this season among the starters, but Great Britain’s Olympic 4x100m relay silver medalist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake has a personal best of 19.95sec, although he’s only posted 20.56sec thus far this year.

In the women’s sprints, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison, a member of the winning Tokyo 2020 Olympics winning 4x100m relay team, headlines the women’s 100 meters field.

Morrison, the seventh-fastest woman in the world this year with a personal best of 10.87sec, is by far the quickest in the field in 2021, but the recent forms of Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, who was a finalist in Tokyo, make them strong contenders to upset the Jamaican in Budapest.

A solid selection has been compiled for the women’s 100 meters hurdles, with USA’s Taliyah Brooks and Gabbi Cunningham lead the list of competitors hunting the podium places.

Cunningham, who finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics, comes in as the fastest participant with 12.53secs with Brooks coming with a time of 12.61secs, while their compatriot Tejyrica Robinson is also ranked in the top 20 this term with a time of 12.65secs.

Brooks is also slated to compete in the women’s long jump where she will take on Great Britain’s Abigail Irozuru, Maryse Luzolo of Germany and Hungarian Petra Beáta Farkas.

In other events, Americans Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen will battle a strong group of women lining up the Shot Put, Michael Saruni of Kenya is the top starter in the men’s 800m, while Tokyo finalist Adel Mechaal leads the men’s 1500m collection and Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell and USA’s Daniel Roberts will go head-to-head in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s Myhaylo Kokhan tops the men’s hammer throw field, Aliaksei Katkavets of Belarus will start as the man to beat in the javelin throw, while his country representative Karyna Demidik, Safina Sadullayeva of Uzbekistan and Marija Vuković of Montenegro are among the athletes set to battle for the women’s high jump title.