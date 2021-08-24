Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch and follow Hungarian GP Series Budapest meeting
Advertisement

Main News

Four World U20 records set at Nairobi21

Main News

Del Ponte continues post-Olympic form with win in Bern

Main News

Results: 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting

Main News

Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah

Main News

Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots
Isiah_Young_USA_men_100m_Boston
Sprinter Isiah Young of USA in the men's 100m at the 2021 Boston Games

Main News

How to watch and follow Hungarian GP Series Budapest meeting

Watch and follow live coverage of the Hungarian GP Series Budapest – World Athletics continental tour meet on Tuesday with the stars ready to go.

Published

The World Athletics continental tour continues on Tuesday with another bronze level series meeting in Budapest. The Lantos Mihály Sportközpont will welcome several global stars for the Hungarian GP Series Budapest and you can watch live stream of the event on YouTube. Info | Start Lists | Schedule | Live Results

Among the world stars slated to feature in Hungary are Americans Marvin Bracy, Isiah Young, Taliyah Brooks, Gabbi Cunningham, as well as several other stars from around the world. Watch live stream on YouTube by clicking here

Bracy, who is coming off a personal best of 9.85 seconds at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, earlier this month, leads a solid men’s 100 meters field that also includes countryman Kyree King, who has also clocked 9.97sec this season. Jamaicans Nigel Ellis and Julian Forte, as well as USA’s Michael Rodgers are also scheduled to line up in the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Results: 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting

Another American, Isiah Young heads the men’s 200m field. He’s the only sub-20 seconds entrant this season among the starters, but Great Britain’s Olympic 4x100m relay silver medalist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake has a personal best of 19.95sec, although he’s only posted 20.56sec thus far this year.

In the women’s sprints, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison, a member of the winning Tokyo 2020 Olympics winning 4x100m relay team, headlines the women’s 100 meters field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Morrison, the seventh-fastest woman in the world this year with a personal best of 10.87sec, is by far the quickest in the field in 2021, but the recent forms of Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, who was a finalist in Tokyo, make them strong contenders to upset the Jamaican in Budapest.

A solid selection has been compiled for the women’s 100 meters hurdles, with USA’s Taliyah Brooks and Gabbi Cunningham lead the list of competitors hunting the podium places.

READ MORE: Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cunningham, who finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics, comes in as the fastest participant with 12.53secs with Brooks coming with a time of 12.61secs, while their compatriot Tejyrica Robinson is also ranked in the top 20 this term with a time of 12.65secs.

Brooks is also slated to compete in the women’s long jump where she will take on Great Britain’s Abigail Irozuru, Maryse Luzolo of Germany and Hungarian Petra Beáta Farkas.

In other events, Americans Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen will battle a strong group of women lining up the Shot Put, Michael Saruni of Kenya is the top starter in the men’s 800m, while Tokyo finalist Adel Mechaal leads the men’s 1500m collection and Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell and USA’s Daniel Roberts will go head-to-head in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s Myhaylo Kokhan tops the men’s hammer throw field, Aliaksei Katkavets of Belarus will start as the man to beat in the javelin throw, while his country representative Karyna Demidik, Safina Sadullayeva of Uzbekistan and Marija Vuković of Montenegro are among the athletes set to battle for the women’s high jump title.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Christine Mboma World U20 record Christine Mboma World U20 record

Main News

Olympic silver medalist Mboma runs 21.84s to win World U20 Championships title

Christine Mboma set a new U20 record to win the women's 200m, while France's Sasha Zhoya won the men's 110m hurdles with record breaking...

3 days ago
Jasmine-Moore-of-USA-and-University-of-Georgia Jasmine-Moore-of-USA-and-University-of-Georgia

Main News

Georgia stars Jasmine Moore, Anna Hall transfer to Florida

Jasmine Moore and Anna Hall transferred from the University of Georgia to join the Florida Track and Field program to the start the 2021-22...

4 days ago
World-Athletics-U20-Championships-Nairobi-21-Day-2 World-Athletics-U20-Championships-Nairobi-21-Day-2

Main News

Day 2 Order of events: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21

The order of events and where to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 live Thursday. Eight finals are set for Day 2...

6 days ago
Beatrice-Masilingi-of-Namibia Beatrice-Masilingi-of-Namibia

Main News

Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule, watch live

World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 schedule Day 1 schedule, startlist and how to watch live stream coverage on Wednesday. Don't miss it!

August 17, 2021