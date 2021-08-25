Connect with us

How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League
Four World U20 records set at Nairobi21

How to watch and follow Hungarian GP Series Budapest meeting

Del Ponte continues post-Olympic form with win in Bern

Results: 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting

Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah
Karsten Warholm men's 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Karsten Warholm of Norway wins his men's 400m hurdles heat at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Watch live streaming of the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League meeting on YouTube on Thursday. The Athletissima live action starts at 12 pm ET.

Published

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League meeting on YouTube on Thursday (26), with several of the world’s best athletes set to compete. The Athletissima meeting is the ninth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.

Fans around the world in several territories can stream the live action on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page, with the competition starting at 12:00 pm ET. For viewers in the United States, they can watch the action on Peacock TV, with the streaming starting at 2:00 pm ET. NBC Sports will have television coverage for the United States supporters.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the meeting are world record-holders Ryan Crouser, Yulimar Rojas and Karsten Warholm, as well as Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis and Elaine Thompson-Herah and her Jamaican compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Please note because of television rights, the Wanda Diamond League YouTube livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The broadcast will be on The Olympic Channel and NBC Gold as well at 2:00 pm ET. Check local listings for NBCSN.

BroadcasterTerritories
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
SparkNew Zealand
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
