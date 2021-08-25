How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League meeting on YouTube on Thursday (26), with several of the world’s best athletes set to compete. The Athletissima meeting is the ninth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.

Fans around the world in several territories can stream the live action on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page, with the competition starting at 12:00 pm ET. For viewers in the United States, they can watch the action on Peacock TV, with the streaming starting at 2:00 pm ET. NBC Sports will have television coverage for the United States supporters.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the meeting are world record-holders Ryan Crouser, Yulimar Rojas and Karsten Warholm, as well as Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis and Elaine Thompson-Herah and her Jamaican compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Please note because of television rights, the Wanda Diamond League YouTube livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.