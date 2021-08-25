How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League meeting on YouTube on Thursday (26), with several of the world’s best athletes set to compete. The Athletissima meeting is the ninth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.
Fans around the world in several territories can stream the live action on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page, with the competition starting at 12:00 pm ET. For viewers in the United States, they can watch the action on Peacock TV, with the streaming starting at 2:00 pm ET. NBC Sports will have television coverage for the United States supporters.
Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the meeting are world record-holders Ryan Crouser, Yulimar Rojas and Karsten Warholm, as well as Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis and Elaine Thompson-Herah and her Jamaican compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.
Please note because of television rights, the Wanda Diamond League YouTube livestream will not be available in all territories.
To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.
The broadcast will be on The Olympic Channel and NBC Gold as well at 2:00 pm ET. Check local listings for NBCSN.
Broadcaster Territories Match TV Russia A1 BULGARIA – Sport Max Bulgaria ERT Greece BBC United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man C MORE – TV4 /SVT Sweden CBC Canada CCTV China, Macao Ceska Televize Czech Republic Charlton Israel Cineplex Thailand Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands SKY- Mexico (Nova vision) Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Fox Sports Australia Globo / Band Sports Brazil Ziggo Sports /NOS Netherlands Measat Malaysia Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable Vietnam NBC Sports USA Nent Denmark Nordic Entertainment Iceland NRK Norway Sky Italy and the Vatican City RTVS Slovakia Ssport Turkey Sky Deutschland Germany Spark New Zealand Sport TV Portugal Portugal SPORTALL/ L’Équipe France SRG Switzerland Starhub Singapore SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Tele Red Argentina Movistar Spain Polsat Poland SPORTKLUB Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia VRT Belgium MTV Finland Sentana Ukraine Belarus Sport Belarus Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela