How to watch Tokyo 2020 track and field Day 4

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continues on Monday with another exciting schedule and you can watch all the coverage live both online and on your television set. As I take a glance over at the day's activities, I can see that there are five finals slated for Day Four of the athletics and you will not want to miss any of them!
Highlighting the day four schedule is the women’s 100m hurdles finals, where world record holder Kendra Harrison and world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico are set to battle for the gold medal. But, don’t forget Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who defeated the American record holder in the semifinals.
The other finals on Monday are the women’s 5000m, discus, as well as the men’s long jump and 3000m steeplechase.
The women’s 200m will get going as well on Monday with the first two rounds taking place on the day. Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo are all set to face the starters.
It is also set to be a busy day for Sifan Hassan, who will run the 1500m heat in the morning and then the 5000m finals in the evening session. And, oh, the Dutch star is also targeting the 10,000m title as well in Tokyo.
MORNING SESSION
|09:00
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|Startlist
|09:35
|W
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:20
|M
|Long Jump
|Final
|Startlist
|10:30
|W
|200 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:30
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|Startlist
|11:50
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|Startlist
EVENING SESSION