How to watch Tokyo 2020 track and field Day 4
Tokyo 2020 Medal Count: Latest track and field medal count from the Olympics

McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad target 400m hurdles final spot - Watch it live

Thompson-Herah starts 200m title defense after 100m record-breaking display

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's Olympics 100m gold

Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m
Day four at Tokyo 2020 will get going on Monday and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage and follow the results and updates!

Published

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continues on Monday with another exciting schedule and you can watch all the coverage live both online and on your television set. As I take a glance over at the day’s activities, I can see that there are five finals slated for Day Four of the athletics and you will not want to miss any of them! SCROLL BELOW FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE

Here is how to watch and follow the coverage…

Highlighting the day four schedule is the women’s 100m hurdles finals, where world record holder Kendra Harrison and world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico are set to battle for the gold medal. But, don’t forget Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who defeated the American record holder in the semifinals.

The other finals on Monday are the women’s 5000m, discus, as well as the men’s long jump and 3000m steeplechase.

The women’s 200m will get going as well on Monday with the first two rounds taking place on the day. Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo are all set to face the starters.

It is also set to be a busy day for Sifan Hassan, who will run the 1500m heat in the morning and then the 5000m finals in the evening session. And, oh, the Dutch star is also targeting the 10,000m title as well in Tokyo.

MORNING SESSION

09:00MHammer ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
09:35W1500 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:20MLong JumpFinalStartlist
10:30W200 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:30MHammer ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
11:50W100 Metres HurdlesFinalStartlist

EVENING SESSION

19:20WPole VaultQualificationStartlist
19:25W200 MetresSemi-Final
20:00WDiscus ThrowFinalStartlist
20:05M400 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
20:35W400 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
21:15M3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinalStartlist
21:40W5000 MetresFinalStartlist
Sydney McLaughlin of USA in the 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Sydney McLaughlin of USA in the 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020

McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad target 400m hurdles final spot – Watch it live

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Femke Bol are all lining up in the 400m hurdles semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Monday.

4 hours ago
Tokyo 2020 Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic 100m Tokyo 2020 Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic 100m

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men’s Olympics 100m gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy become the first man since Athen 2004 to win the men's 100m at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020...

9 hours ago
Gong Lijiao of China wins shot put gold medal Gong Lijiao of China wins shot put gold medal

Tokyo 2020 Report: Gong Lijiao win women’s shot put with 20.58

Gong Lijiao of China wins the women's shot put title at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, throwing 20.58m. USA's Raven Saunders was second. See full results.

20 hours ago
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Keni Harrison will both seek to qualify for the final of the women's 100m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 here in Japan...

24 hours ago