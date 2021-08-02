Connect with us

How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games
Tokyo 2020-No 200m for Yohan Blake

Tokyo 2020-James, Gardiner lead men's 400m medal chase

Tokyo 2020-Muhammad, McLaughlin and Bol eased into 400m hurdles final

Why Lamont Marcell Jacobs' gold medal run is a win for global athletics?

Tokyo 2020: Thompson-Herah runs 21.66 in 200m semifinals; Fraser-Pryce advanced too
Watch all the action live on Day 5 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday.

Published

The following are the startlists and how to watch and follow live coverage of Day 5 on the track and field schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

Six finals are slated to take place on the fifth day with the women’s 200m, 800m, long jump and hammer, in addition to the men’s 400m hurdles and pole vault being the medal events on the day.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

The women’s 200m final will see Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah looking to complete the sprint double against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Christine Mboma, while World record-holder Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin will not only be chasing the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles, but the 46.70 world record.

Interestingly, Miller-Uibo will also race in the heats of the women’s 400m open as well, where she will be hoping to get a spot in the semifinals as she seeks to defeat her title from Rio 2016.

For USA track and field coverage, please visit the NBC Olympic Channel for all the streaming information.

MORNING SESSION

09:00MTriple JumpQualificationStartlist
09:05M1500 MetresHeatsStartlist
09:20WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
09:45W400 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:50WLong JumpFinalStartlist
10:50WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
11:05M200 MetresHeatsStartlist
12:20M400 Metres HurdlesFinalStartlist

EVENING SESSION

19:10M110 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
19:15MShot PutQualification – Group AStartlist
19:20MPole VaultFinalStartlist
19:56M5000 MetresHeatsStartlist
20:35WHammer ThrowFinalStartlist
20:40MShot PutQualification – Group BStartlist
20:50M200 MetresSemi-Final
21:25W800 MetresFinalStartlist
21:50W200 MetresFinalStartlist
