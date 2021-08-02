How to watch track and field on Day 5 at Tokyo 2020 Games

The following are the startlists and how to watch and follow live coverage of Day 5 on the track and field schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

Six finals are slated to take place on the fifth day with the women’s 200m, 800m, long jump and hammer, in addition to the men’s 400m hurdles and pole vault being the medal events on the day.

READ MORE: Toyko 2020 Olympic Games full track and field schedule and times

The women’s 200m final will see Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah looking to complete the sprint double against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Christine Mboma, while World record-holder Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin will not only be chasing the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles, but the 46.70 world record.

Interestingly, Miller-Uibo will also race in the heats of the women’s 400m open as well, where she will be hoping to get a spot in the semifinals as she seeks to defeat her title from Rio 2016.

For USA track and field coverage, please visit the NBC Olympic Channel for all the streaming information.

MORNING SESSION 09:00 M Triple Jump Qualification Startlist 09:05 M 1500 Metres Heats Startlist 09:20 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 09:45 W 400 Metres Heats Startlist 10:50 W Long Jump Final Startlist 10:50 W Javelin Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 11:05 M 200 Metres Heats Startlist 12:20 M 400 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist

EVENING SESSION 19:10 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 19:15 M Shot Put Qualification – Group A Startlist 19:20 M Pole Vault Final Startlist 19:56 M 5000 Metres Heats Startlist 20:35 W Hammer Throw Final Startlist 20:40 M Shot Put Qualification – Group B Startlist 20:50 M 200 Metres Semi-Final 21:25 W 800 Metres Final Startlist 21:50 W 200 Metres Final Startlist