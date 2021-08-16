How to watch World U20 Championships Nairobi 21

The World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 will be contested from August 17 to 22, and you can watch and follow live television and online streaming coverage. More than 1,000 athletes are set to represent more than 110 countries in Kenya.

Fans in the United States can watch television and online webcast on the Olympic Channel, NBCSN and Peacock with the opening ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, 17 August ahead of the first day of the competition on Wednesday, 18 August.

For those viewing from the United Kingdom, you can follow all the action on the BBC iPlayer, while fans in New Zealand can watch the coverage on Sky TV.

Where to watch live online

Meanwhile, the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 will also be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

However, the live stream will not be available in all territories.

You can watch the live stream on your Amazon FireTV, Firestick, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, high-end mobile device or on a tablet.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

How to follow live results

– Timetable, start lists and results

– World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 Facts and Figures, edited by Mark Butler

– Entry lists by country

– Entry lists by event and season’s best

– Entry lists by event and country

